Mongolia's Best Esports Talent Starts Their 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia Spring Journey

New champions will rise this April as Mongolia's best Esports athletes represent the nation in the 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia Spring (PMPL) tournament. South Asia's top PUBG MOBILE talent will compete head to head with a prize pool of USD 150,000 at stake, to be crowned champions of PMPL South Asia.

PMPL hosted a one-time-only qualifier earlier this year with athletes from Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal vying for a spot in the championship. Teams invited to the qualifier event of PMPL included lower-seeded PMPL teams along with top teams from PUBG MOBILE competitions in 2021 and PMPL 2021. After intense competition, 1 Mongolian team qualified and claimed a spot alongside 3 direct invites based on performance during last season. This brought the total count of Mongolian teams to 4 out of the 20 spots for this year’s edition of PMPL South Asia. The 4 Mongolian Teams who will compete at PMPL South Asia 2022 will be STALWART ESPORTS, SEAL ESPORTS, IHC ESPORTS, and SAVAGE ESPORTS.

PMPL South Asia will launch on the 29th of March and will continue for four weeks. Each week, the 20 teams will battle for a place in that week’s super weekend consisting of 16 teams. Upon the conclusion of the finals in the fourth week, the scores accumulated across all weeks will be collated to decide who the champions of 2022 will be.

Esports has seen exponential growth in Mongolia and South Asia with more players joining the fold every day. PUBG MOBILE is one of Mongolia’s largest Esports titles and key Esports drivers. The game demands a significant amount of teamwork, hand-eye coordination, and strategic thinking. Teams must balance survival, battle tactics and leverage one another’s strengths while covering up weaknesses to progress through to the top. PUBG MOBILE has seen significant growth in Asia and has even been selected as an Esports Medal Event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Tencent’s PUBG MOBILE Esports also aims to strengthen the Esports ecosystems of its regions. As a result, PMPL will run on an annual cycle to enhance the experience and stability of the sport’s competitive environment. PUBG MOBILE Esports has also expanded regional activity with the launch of PMPL Pakistan and PMPL Africa laying the road for the development of stronger amateur circuits. With this in mind the PUBG MOBILE Club Open has also shifted to a regional amateur and semi-pro tournament contrary to its previous position as a direct “gateway to PMPL”. Instead, moving forward the PMNC and Regional Cup will open gates for PMPL, along with a range of local and regional PUBG MOBILE Esports authorized events to rack up points for spots in these two tournaments.

PMPL is the summit of Esports discipline where players will compete with the best in the region, showcasing their skills and talent on the path to dawning new champions. The tournament will be broadcast across all competing regions in South Asia: Mongolia, Nepal and Sri Lanka – giving the athletes a truly international platform to shine. The broadcasts will be streamed across Tencent social media properties along with the social media platforms of Mongolia’s local teams as well.

4 Mongolian teams will be diving into this epic battle for supremacy, inspiring our nation’s next generation of cyber athletes as all of us rally around our Nation’s Esports heroes who go forth to the Dawn of New Champions: the PUBG MOBILE Pro League 2022.

PUBG MOBILE Esports continues the momentum with OPPO, the world-leading smart technology innovator to deliver optimized gaming experience to South Asia’s gaming enthusiasts. Fantastic activities will come with the upcoming OPPO F Series.

