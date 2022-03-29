Infusing Refreshing Beats With Catchy Lyricism – Rising Artist Deanna DeMola's Hot Pop Release Enthrals Fans

With rhythmic pop at the centre of the single, Deanna DeMola's latest is set to be a summer hit

Deanna DeMola is an up and coming singer and songwriter hailing from Long Island, whose music invokes an alternative pop style in her lyrics and performances. Her latest single is a hot pop song released on February 18th, 2022. The song, titled ‘Dripping Love’, is penned by Deanna DeMola and Jimmy Greco, who also worked on the production of the song.

The song captures the essence of love in its fiery and most passionate forms. Elevated by ingenious lyricism, to which fans find themselves relating to in no time, and rhythmic beats, the single exudes everything that makes pop music hip and groovy. The song starts off on an energetic wavefront, and carries the listeners on an exciting and passionate journey through the ins and outs of love itself. Like every song she has ever created, this one too has a part of herself embedded within the lyricism and imagery.

What makes her discography and approach to music unique is the fact that Deanna DeMola understands her audience on an emotional level, something quite a lot of up and coming artists fail to do. Her self awareness, and the awareness she has for her fans allows her to tap into their emotions using her words. Aspiring to inspire others and to give a voice to the voiceless, Deanna DeMola provides unique and cathartic perspectives through the images she paints using her words. Her biggest ambition as an artist is to ensure that audiences feel their most authentic self when they listen to her music, that they don’t worry abut any judgement and that they relate to and feel the vibes in her songs.

Go to https://www.deannademola.com/ to check out her diverse catalog of music, and feel free to reach out to the artist via the email provided to schedule interviews and collaborations.

ABOUT

Deanna DeMola is a Singer/Songwriter from Long Island whose music invokes an Alternative Pop style in her lyrics and performances. Influenced by Billie Eilish, Paramore, FLETCHER, Halsey, her songs address personal and social challenges that have a very broad appeal and that she has had to overcome in order to maintain her strength and attain her goals.

A few years ago, Deanna began to struggle with depression and anxiety. She felt lost and hopeless, and these feelings only grew over time. Eventually, she found solace in singing and playing music. Music gave her a voice to share her emotions and experiences. Currently, Deanna is working in the studio with Songwriter and Producer Jimmy Greco, creating catchy and lyrically diverse music as well as eye-catching, cinematic music videos.

On February 18th, 2022, Deanna DeMola unveiled her latest venture in hot pop – an electric single titled ‘Dripping Love’, much to the delight and excitement of her fans worldwide, who have been hailing her release as her best single yet. Battling prevalent gender stereotypes in an industry with a glaring androcentric bias, Deanna DeMola is creating riveting waves in pop, ensuring that she will soon be an icon in her field.

LINKS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeannaDeMolaMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deannademola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/deannademola

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5W0Zdxx6_ENda0SpSoi6GA

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3kCOr14RjxtkyTudopNiwf?si=CBuMZtY1QSCrbtk9mOcYYQ

Media Contact

Contact Person: Deanna DeMola

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-983-1362

City: Ronkonkoma

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.deannademola.com/

