Creative Biolabs Paves the Way for Cancer Treatment Development with Multiple Immune Checkpoint Antibodies

New York, USA – March 29, 2022 – During the last decade, immunotherapies targeting immune receptors (IRs), such as anti-CTLA-4 antibodies, have provided ample evidence of clinical benefits in many solid tumors. Beyond CTLA-4, T cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT) is also a promising target as it exhibits direct immune cell-intrinsic inhibitory effects. Agonistic TIGIT antibodies treatment has been developed to inhibit T cell proliferation and function by attenuating T cell receptor (TCR)-driven activation signals.
With advanced technical pipelines and professional knowledge, Creative Biolabs can generate polyclonal antibody, monoclonal antibody (mAb), and antibody fragment targeting various IRs through combined adaption of hybridoma technology, phage display, B cell sorting or culturing, and other advanced technologies. The featured immune checkpoint antibody development services of Creative Biolabs cover antibody characterization, antibody engineering and optimization, antibody production and manufacture, etc.
Characterization of Immune Checkpoint Antibody
Scientists at Creative Biolabs can perform a rapid, efficient, and accurate de novo sequencing, which allows researchers to engineer lead antibody candidates on a more rational basis, yielding more homogeneous and stable molecules with additional properties such as increased cytotoxicity or dual targeting and IgG-related structures with additional functions and specificities. Dedicated to designing and synthesizing antibodies with higher affinity and specificity, Creative Biolabs take advantage of numerous analytical methods, such as binding activity test and affinity measurement, to characterize, screen, sort, select, and determine the binding kinetics of the antibodies against an array of antigens.
Engineering and Optimization of Immune Checkpoint Antibody
To eliminate nonspecific and off-target interactions between immune checkpoint inhibitors and immune checkpoint molecules, Creative Biolabs explores various techniques and strategies to engineer and optimize immune checkpoint antibodies for better performance. Through modern molecular biology techniques, antibodies of interest can be engineered for different purposes. Creative Biolabs has accumulated abundant experience in immune checkpoint antibody conjugation, humanization, as well as Fc domain optimization, and has successfully developed multispecific and multifunctional immune checkpoint antibodies for worldwide customers.
Production and Manufacture of Immune Checkpoint Antibody
Creative Biolabs is well equipped and versed in immune checkpoint antibody production and manufacture. By leveraging its advanced production systems of bacteria, mammalian cells, yeasts, insect cells, and plants, Creative Biolabs is fully competent to provide both production and purification services of multi-isotypes antibodies, including antibodies with full-lengths, such as human IgGs (IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, IgG4), mouse IgGs (IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b, IgG3), rat IgGs (IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b, IgG2c), rabbit IgG, canine IgG, IgA, IgM and IgE, and antibodies with partial lengths, such as scFv, Fab, F(ab)2 and bsAb.
Find more information about Creative Biolabs’ immune checkpoint antibody development service at https://immune-checkpoint.creative-biolabs.com.
About
Uniquely positioned with unparalleled antibody development platforms, Creative Biolabs is always dedicated to offering satisfactory immune checkpoint antibody development services to advance diagnostic and therapeutic applications of immune checkpoints antibodies against cancer.
Media Contact
Company Name: Creative Biolabs
Contact Person: Candy Swift
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-631-830-6441
Country: United States
Website: https://immune-checkpoint.creative-biolabs.com
