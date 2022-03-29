Creative Biolabs Offers One-stop γδ T Cell Engineering Services for Cancer Immunotherapy Development

New York, USA – March 29, 2022 – γδ T cells are unconventional lymphocytes that function in both innate and adaptive immune responses against various intracellular and infectious stresses. They can be exploited as cancer-killing effector cells since γδ T cell receptors recognize MHC-like molecules and growth factor receptors upregulated in cancer cells. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct comprehensive γδ T cell profiling and γδ T cell engineering with rational optimal strategies to maximize the anti-tumor property of γδ T cells.
Creative Biolabs has been focused on studying the roles of γδ T cell in tumorigenesis and developing new T cell based immunotherapy for years. To further explore the potential of γδ T cells for clinical applications, Creative Biolabs offers one-stop γδ T cell engineering services including but not limited to:
• CAR Engineered γδ T Cell Development
γδ T cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) can recognize certain tumor antigens and activate immune cells against tumor cells. To pave this new way for tumor treatment, Creative Biolabs provides a full range of CAR engineered γδ T cell development services, covering CAR generation for engineered γδ T cells, γδ T cell preparation for CAR lentivirus transduction, CAR transduction for engineered γδ T cell, and validation of CAR γδ T cells.
• αβ TCR-Engineered γδ T Cells Development
The success of T cell-based immunotherapeutic applications depends on the availability of large numbers of T cells with the desired antigen specificity and phenotypic characteristics. To obtain sufficient T cells with an antigen specificity of choice, Creative Biolabs proposes an alternative strategy, namely, the transfer of T cell specificity by the genetic introduction of TCR α- and β-chains into T lymphocytes.
• Drug-Resistant Engineered γδ T Cells Development
With genetic engineering methods, Creative Biolabs develops a gene therapy-based strategy by using lentiviral genes to modify γδ T cells to obtain the engineered drug-resistant γδ T cells in order to resist the toxic and side effects of chemotherapy drugs, to realize the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and to provide novel ideas for cancer treatment research.
• Bispecific γδ T Cell Antibody Development
By binding to target antigens, bispecific antibodies induce a variety of bioactivities, such as recruitment and activation of immunocytes, blocking receptor signaling, cytotoxicity, and targeted delivery. Creative Biolabs can manufacture bispecific antibodies of two categories: those containing an Fc region named as IgG-like bispecific antibodies and those without an Fc region are non-IgG-like bispecific antibodies.
• Engineered γδ T-APC Development
By stimulating γδ T cells with phosphoantigens, Creative Biolabs can obtain γδ T cells with enhanced antigen-presenting functions (γδ T-APC) in vitro, which is similar to and superior to the widely used monocyte-derived dendritic cells, exhibiting great potential for immunotherapy as a cellular vaccine.
• γδ T Cell Hybridomas Development
Based on the fusion technology that led to the monoclonal antibody selection, Creative Biolabs develop T cell hybridomas as useful tools to investigate the antigen-presenting cell (APC) function, and make sure they are easy to clone and have ideal plating efficiencies, and ultimately can be selected for mutants, infected, and transformed.
Find more information about Creative Biolabs’ γδ T cell engineering services at https://gammadelta-t-therapy.creative-biolabs.com.
About
Creative Biolabs is an emerging biotech company committed to offering a full spectrum of high-quality basic research services related to γδ T cells, including γδ T cell isolation, activation and expansion, characterization, production, and cell function testing services, to facilitate the development of T cell based immunotherapy.
Media Contact
Company Name: Creative Biolabs
Contact Person: Candy Swift
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-631-830-6441
Country: United States
Website: https://gammadelta-t-therapy.creative-biolabs.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.