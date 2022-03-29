TechLaunch Announces Free Masterclass to Scale Up Software Companies from 7 to 8 Figures and Beyond

TechLaunch announced today the release of their new complimentary masterclass that helps software companies go from startup to scaleup on the way to $100MM in annual revenue.

Many entrepreneurs in the software space have discovered massive market opportunities but need guidance to shortcut their learning curve. They need immediate results from lead generation and sales to sustain their cash flow, but they also know they need to build better systems to get off the treadmill of being stuck in a job of their own making.

“The entrepreneurs in our community are typically close to product-market fit with at least six figures in revenue, but find themselves consumed by their day-to-day role, barely keeping up with expenses and constantly exhausted,” shared TechLaunch Principal, Chris Reddick.

“We help these entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs scale their organizations by 10X through proven principles that return consistent leads, explosive profitability, and extreme client satisfaction,” Mr. Reddick went on.

TechLaunch’s 10X Masterclass is based on four key areas of operational improvement: lead generation and closing more deals, hiring and managing an amazing team, delivering services or products efficiently, and automating repetitive processes to scale up profitably.

TechLaunch created the new masterclass as a way of giving back to the community, the result of more than three decades of collective experience building software development organizations and advising entrepreneurs, founders, and tech investors.

Through TechLaunch’s accelerator and complimentary resources, entrepreneurs and founders of software companies have access to practical steps that enable them to dominate their industry with standout marketing, eye-watering close rates, and highly profitable operations.

“Our promise is simple… if you follow our guidance and work hard, you can 10X your revenue to eight figures and beyond – it’s really that simple,” concluded Mr. Reddick.

To get free access to the 10X Masterclass and join a community of hungry, hard-charging entrepreneurs, check out https://gotechlaunch.com.

