Macedonian Rapper Vukac MC releases video for "I Step On The Gas" Produced by Nikola Tefov

Nikola Tefov produced the track and video for Macedonian rapper Aleksander Petrov AKA Vukac MC and former member of the Grammy-winning Latin band “Fulatino” Sam Serraty aka SamGotDI.
Aleksandar Petrov is also known as Vukac MC. He was also born in Negotino, Macedonia, and is a rapper, singer, and clarinetist. In 2004, he wrote his first original song in the genre he loves most: hip hop. Since then, he’s been constantly creating new music. However, he had the good fortune to meet Nikola Tefov, who astonished him with his extraordinary skill at such a very young age. There is no other way to describe “I Step On The Gas” than to say that it is the consequence of their strong friendship and shared passion for music. An instant smash, the song was released on December 27th under the imprint of NT Music and quickly went viral thanks to the unusual pairing of artists: a Macedonian rapper working with a Latino American one.
Listen to it on other platforms “I Step On The Gas” on https://www.vukacmc.com/IStepOnTheGas.
For interviews, reviews and collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist via email.
ABOUT
“I Step On The Gas” was published on all platforms via NT Music on Christmas Day, December 27th. Nikola Tefov, known as NT Beats, is the writer and producer. He is also the audio engineer, artwork designer, and video producer. SamGotDI and Vukac MC also contributed to the writing process. The song was inspired by hip-hop icons such as Eminem, 50cent, T.I., and Royce Da’ 59. With their bold and passionate approach to hip hop and music in general, the artists that collaborated on this track demonstrated that there is widespread acceptance for musical diversity. With the single spreading like wildfire throughout the internet and getting thousands of views each hour, Nikola and his partners are keen to repeat the formula over time. More songs and projects from both artists are on the horizon, as are more significant collaborations with industry giants.
Additionally, if you want to support Vukac MC you should definitely go and get some fresh merch from his store www.VukacMcStore.com
LINKS – Nikola Tefov
https://www.NikolaTefov.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NikolaTefov
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NikolaTefov
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/NikolaTefov
YouTube: https://youtube.com/NikolaTefov
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/NikolaTefov
LINKS – Vukac MC
https://www.VukacMC.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/VukacMC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VukacMC
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/VukacMC
Media Contact
Company Name: NT Music
Contact Person: Nikola Tefov
Email: Send Email
Phone: 9086662323
Country: United States
Website: https://www.nikolatefov.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.