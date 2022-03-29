Keeping Cryptoassets Secure and Safe with The Crypto Merchant

Gone are the days when people’s only way to increase their wealth was to keep their money and line up at banks to secure their investments. With the advent of technology, the world of electric money and crypto currencies also rose to demand. But just like cold hard cash, cryptoassets are a product of hard work, determination, and perseverance. It also needs the same level of security and protection in order to secure one’s financial gains. At The Crypto Merchant, they are guaranteed to provide safety and ease by being the leading platform for trusted crypto products and security information.
Getting a hardware wallet is not just for accessory purposes, it is a more secure way of keeping the hard earned cryptocurrency private by outsmarting hackers and avoiding losing assets. The hardware wallet maintains the safety of private keys by keeping it completely offline. For instance, when sending and receiving transactions, information will remain sealed from one’s computer and the Internet.
The Crypto Merchant is all about peace of mind. As a proud authorized retailer of brands like Trezor, Keepkey, Ledger, Billfodl, Shift, and Cryptotag, their selection of wallets are brand new, sourced directly from their partners, and verified secure. For every purchase, Crypto Merchant customers have access to free premium tech support, which entails unlimited phone and email access to their USA based support team. Seeing the importance of these items, they also provide free two to four day shipping with tracking and a no hassle free 30 days return and money back guarantee. Not to mention new products are being added from Foundation, D’cent, SecuX, and others.
When compared to traditional wallets, there is no risk when one’s hardware wallet gets stolen and ends up in the hands of a third party. This is because hardware wallets also have a full encryption feature where data via PIN numbers and other additional layers of security prevents access to funds. This is truly the best way to never let cryptoassets slip away.
With the various brands and designs offered by The Crypto Merchant, there is surely a hardware wallet that will suit one’s preference. They also have bundle deals for those who are looking to get a combination of two or four of the same brand. For additional security and an extra flair to these hardware wallets, The Crypto Merchant also has some options for cases and accessories.
More and more people are starting to appreciate the importance of a hardware wallet in the world of cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.thecryptomerchant.com/.
About The Crypto Merchant
The Crypto Merchant is the safest and easiest place to buy a hardware wallet online, and the leading platform for trusted crypto products and security information. It was founded in 2017 by New York City based early crypto adopters, coders, miners, and investors.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Crypto Merchant
Contact Person: Mark Venables
Email: Send Email
Phone: 3865069053
Country: United States
Website: https://www.thecryptomerchant.com/
