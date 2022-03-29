Unlock Happy Skin Everyday with Baesix

Want Your Glowiest Skin Ever? Look No Further.

Baesix is a fresh, new approach to skincare that encourages embracing real skin beauty with its flagship 6 step capsule concept.

All the cruelty-free products from Baesix are made with vegan and organic ingredients. Baesix proudly celebrates inclusivity with gender-neutral, all-skin loving products. It provides an all-round sincere brand experience that is made by real people, for real people.

REAL TALK BAEBY

Baesix’ promises only honest and efficacious formulations that work their magic to give users happy skin every day. Baesix products, which are formulated in Korea, are excludes ingredients that potentially sensitizing and derived from petrochemical or animals, in keeping with being eco-responsible, inclusive and cruelty-free.

Besides paying homage to the symbolisms of the bamboo plant in traditional Asian culture (humility, resilience, harmony and integrity), certified organic bamboo extract is the key hero ingredient in all Baesix products.

Bamboo extract helps to stimulate collagen production (it is nature’s most potent source of silica!) and contains powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial qualities. Its beauty benefits can be enjoyed by all skin types, and greatly benefits users with sensitive skin or chronic skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.

Baesix is formulated for ALL skin types and daily use, even for pregnant and nursing mamas.

THE GOOD STUFF

Baesix levels up the skincare game with amazing ingredients that encourage happy skin in 6 easy peasy steps:

1 Come (super) clean with Bare Face Friend, a regenerating face wash with effective chemical exfoliants like AHA, PHA and Lactic acid, yet soothing the skin with carefully selected botanical extracts.

2 Swipe Rite to #nofilterskin. It tones, purifies, hydrates, and brightens with each little swipey that is laden with goodies.

3 Glow with confidence thanks to Ready, Get Set, Glow as it deeply hydrates and luxuriates skin with nourishing ingredients.

4 Keep Rollin’ provides a double dose of hydration for the delicate skin around the eyes with its potent but non-greasy formula in a super fun rollerball format.

5 Slay the day with All Day Err’ Day; the hardworking moisturizer that nourishes skin with utterly luxuriating antioxidants and fatty acids while defending against sun damage with SPF35

6 #Wokeuplikedis, thanks to Mazzzk’s deeply hydrating and rejuvenating formula packed full of antioxidants, amino acids, fatty acids, and deeply nourishing minerals.

GREEN GOALS

Baesix not only aims to create fuss-free products that embrace real beauty, but to do the right thing every step of the way. Case in point: Its packaging is biodegradable AND adorable.

Additionally, Baesix partners with like-minded organizations such as 1% for the planet to identify suitable causes to give back to. More targeted products and an expanded range (including eco-refills) coming soon on https://www.baesix.com/

Baesix is a vegan, organic beauty brand, uniquely formulated in Korea that aims to reset your skincare regime back to basics with its easy-peasy 6 step ritual.

Baesix embraces real results that make a real difference to the skin, without harming the planet. Embark on your happy skin journey with Baesix today!

