Introducing The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: How Hope Goins' New Children's Book is Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

In The Series Opener, The Three Branches of Government, Readers Embark on a Journey with Chloe and Chris to Learn the Importance of a Balanced Government

It is widely understood that the ones who hold the key to the nation’s future are its youngest and most impressionable minds. However, few resources exist to empower and equip young minds to learn about how the United States government operates. Civics education has been eliminated in several classrooms throughout the nation. Hope Goins is on a mission to bridge that gap in her new children’s book series The Adventures of Chloe and Chris.

In the series opener, The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government released March 8, 2022, Hope Goins takes readers on an exciting and informative adventure through Washington, DC to teach children the functions of each of the three branches of government. Through the lens of Chloe and Chris, this one-of-a-kind children’s series helps children and adults alike understand the foundations of the United States government, without any fluff or confusion.

Already an Amazon Best Seller in Children’s Government Books, and placed as a number one new release in Children’s Government Books and Children’s Politics and Government, The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government is breathing new life into American History for children of all ages.

Hope Goins seeks to instill a sense of wonder and curiosity in the minds of our nation’s youth, equipping them to become more inspired and informed citizens from a young age, all while having fun. Tagging alongside Chloe and Chris, readers visit the Capitol, Supreme Court, and White House and discover their meanings, and how each branch of the government works together as set forth in the Constitution.

As a powerful woman in government, Hope Goins is expanding her duties beyond the Capitol building to help parents dive into American government in a fun, easily digested series that both parents and children enjoy and see at work. The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government has come to life as the Supreme Court confirmation process is underway.

“More and more I noticed that there is a need for basic civics education and a need for representation in children’s books. Why not merge the two? I wrote this book to introduce children to the government in a colorful and charismatic manner.” — Hope Goins

Through proof of concept, dedication to education, and unwavering commitment to inspiring a new generation of leaders, Hope Goins’ purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of her No.1 Best Selling Book The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government.

To learn more about Hope Goins and The Adventures of Chloe and Chris: The Three Branches of Government, please visit: theadventuresofchloeandchris.com

About Hope Goins

Hope E. Goins is one of the most senior-level staffers in the United States Congress. Holding over 15 years of experience in public service, she is responsible for advancing policy and legislation with Congressional leadership. Hope shares her unique experiences globally through her writing, keynote speeches, and panel discussions. She is a graduate of Tougaloo College and the University of Arkansas School of Law. Hope created the Chloe and Chris series to explore the unique foundation of the United States government. These stories nurture the curiosity of young readers and their families and equip them with the knowledge to grow into more conscious citizens.

Website: https://theadventuresofchloeandchris.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theadventuresofchloeandchris/

Media Contact

Contact Person: Hope Goins

Email: Send Email

City: Washington

State: D.C.

Country: United States

Website: https://theadventuresofchloeandchris.com/

