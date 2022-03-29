Strategy CODES Unlocks the Strategic Value for Consulting Businesses

MARCH 29, 2022 – We sat down with Chris Melville, the founder of Strategy CODES to talk about their CODES framework; Chris commented “There’s a unique strategic code in every business and once unlocked, provides the blueprint for market leadership.”
The marketing and strategy consultancy outlined that the driver behind CODES, was giving business owners and CEOs back the decision authority over their marketing. Helping them identify the right strategies, allowing them to enter new markets and dominate current markets.
As a seasoned CMO with 29 years in strategy and marketing, Chris Melville spent the last 15 years uncovering the five factors driving digital marketing decision-making. Developing the acronym CODES standing for Core, Objective, Desire, Educate and Segment.
The framework has two sides, the business decisions and the market characteristics. Once both sides are aligned, the potential for market leadership becomes evident.
The concept went beyond just marketing, uncovering different strategic planning tools that worked better for different businesses based on their CODES. It went so far to describe branding elements, strategic metrics, and selling tactics, all based on the CODES framework.
Most recently, the team at Strategy CODES have applied the concept to the consulting sector with Consulting CODES, a system for automating client acquisition, giving consultants a pipeline of prospects.
The intent behind Consulting CODES was to help consultants be less reliant on referral-based tactics and have greater security of new business.
When asked about the constant changes to digital platforms, Chris replied, “this framework is about being able to make decisions and understand how to secure new business online while adapting when algorithms change, as they will.”
It has always been important to empower business leaders with the right tools to decide their strategy, and that appears to be what CODES does.
More information can be found at www.strategycodes.com
About Chris Melville
Chris Melville BSc MCom, has been in strategy and marketing for 29 years (15 in digital) and worked for or consulted with 12 different billion-dollar businesses as well as several small to medium enterprises. Her exposure to multiple sectors from FMCG, construction, health, energy, and finance saw her develop robust tools.
Media Contact
Company Name: Strategy CODES
Contact Person: Chris Melville
Email: Send Email
Country: Australia
Website: https://www.strategycodes.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.