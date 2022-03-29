On Star Windows & Doors Offers the Most Competitive Rates

On Star Windows & Doors offer the lowest quotes for the best replacement windows throughout GTA and South Western Ontario. The company is distinguished for installing high-quality, energy-efficient windows and doors in Toronto at the most competitive prices. As the leading windows installation company, On Star provides matches for all written estimates. With this, the company has become the top choice of homeowners for installing premium quality windows and doors at the most affordable rates.

On Star Windows & Doors specializes in offering Canadian manufactured windows and doors that meet or exceed the Ontario building code. Their windows price range starts from $250 while patio doors from $999. In addition to a variety of windows and doors styles, the company also provides hassle-free installation services.

On Star Windows & Doors carries Energy Star-rated products that help homeowners lower their energy costs. The company is licensed, bonded, and insured to offer top-notch installation services. They take pride in offering the best prices throughout GTA and even provide free estimates. The sales representative of On Star Windows & Doors said, “Our products range includes casement, awning, bay and bow, picture, slider, and hung windows. We also carry front entry and patio doors in several materials and designs. To ensure that our customers get the best prices, we provide discounts and up to 10% lower rates for all written estimates. All our products come with a warranty to provide you best value for money. The warranty covers defects in material or faults in the manufacturing process. It includes windows components such as Frames, Glass, Operators, Handles, and Locks. Our services include free-onsite estimation, windows & doors installation, and repair. We have the skills and tools needed to install energy-efficient windows in a variety of materials such as fiberglass, vinyl, steel, wood, and more.”

In addition to offering the most competitive prices, the company also provides a 0% financing facility for 6 months. The company is trusted locally for providing factory-direct prices.

On Star Windows & Doors is a full-service windows and doors installation company. They offer a complete range of products and services in Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Hamilton, North York, Mississauga, and nearby areas in South Western Ontario. They specialize in installing energy-efficient replacement windows, entry doors, and patio doors.

