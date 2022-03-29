Melinda Boyer and the Napoleon Hill Foundation to Bring First of Documentary Series "Beyond Think and Grow Rich" to Irvine for Premiere Screening

Los Angeles, CA, USA – March 29, 2022 – Melinda Boyer and The Napoleon Hill Foundation announced an exclusive red carpet event for the new film “Beyond Think & Grow Rich” at the Irvine Spectrum on May 4, 2022. The Napoleon Hill Foundation selected Melinda Boyer to direct the “Beyond Think and Grow Rich” documentary series, with the first “The Power of Thought” to be released this Spring. The film is produced by Don Boyer, Dr. John Sactouras, and David Ibarra, who is the largest seminar licensee of the Think and Grow Rich Principles of Success.

“We want the next generation to know more about Napoleon Hill’s work,” added executive producer David Ibarra. “These principles have changed my life and I’m ready to watch them change millions more.”

The film cast includes Don Boyer, David Ibarra, Dr. John Sachtouras, Tracy Jones (the daughter of the great Charlie “Tremendous” Jones), Bob Proctor, Sharon Lechter, Dr. Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, and Britnie Turner. “The Power of Thought” is edited by Joel Yeast and Isoke Agurre.

Limited VIP tickets to the movie premiere include a mastermind session with cast members – reflecting the same mastermind that Napoleon Hill wrote in the book “Think and Grow Rich.” This VIP mastermind brings together some of today’s most outstanding thought leaders to discuss some of the most significant innovations and trends for the future.

Napoleon Hill’s work has touched the lives of millions of people through his lectures, teachings, and prolific writings. His internationally known books “Think and Grow Rich” and “The Law of Success” have become the standards of motivational literature against which all others are measured.

“We’re so honored to give back to the Napoleon Hill Foundation,” said Melinda Boyer. “We want to continue the good works they’ve created and will donate a portion of the proceeds back to the foundation.”

Boyer was selected due to her recent success with “Beyond the Secret – The Awakening” – winner of 11 awards and nominated for the Gold Awards. The film was also a semi-finalist in the Cyrus International Festival of Toronto. “Beyond The Secret – The Awakening” is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video as part of the direct self-publishing service.

For more information about the upcoming screening of “Beyond Think and Grow Rich – Power of Thought” visit the official website at www.BeyondThinkandGrowRich.com.

About Motivate Enterprise

Motivate Enterprise Inc works with artists, companies, and individuals who have a story to tell. Our team translates your vision through video and film production from pre-production planning to release. We provide script-to-screen solutions with top-of-the-line professional video and sound.

To learn more about Motivate Enterprise, visit online at https://motivateenterprise.com.

