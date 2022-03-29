Creative Diagnostics Introduces New Nipah Virus Antigens and Antibodies

Creative Diagnostics recently launches a series of NiV recombinant antigen and antibody pairs.

New York, USA – March 29, 2022 – As a global leading supplier of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics recently launches a series of NiV recombinant antigen and antibody pairs. All of these new products are produced using standardized production processes to ensure the highest quality. Tests developed using these reagents can assist researchers in routine diagnostics and NiV vaccine development.

Nipah virus (NiV) was initially isolated and identified in 1999 during an outbreak of encephalitis and respiratory disease among pig farmers and close contacts of pigs in Malaysia and Singapore. It belongs to the newly created genus Henipavirus and is closely related to Hendra virus and Cedar virus. The Henipavirus family is pleomorphic, which means they come in a variety of shapes, typically 40 to 600 nm in diameter. The core of the virion contains a linear ribonucleoprotein (RNP) composed of negative-sense single-stranded RNA.

NiV is a highly pathogenic zoonotic virus carried by fruit bats (mainly Pteropus spp) and transmitted from bats to humans. Severe encephalitis and respiratory illnesses caused by NiV infection have occurred almost annually in Bangladesh and India since 2001. However, there are currently no licensed treatments and vaccines for NiV infection in humans.

NiV has two membrane-anchored glycoproteins involved in virion cell attachment and subsequent host cell entry, the attachment protein (G) and the fusion protein (F), which are ideal targets for neutralizing antibodies. Various immunization strategies have been developed to prevent NiV infection by utilizing G and/or F glycoprotein antigens, including viral vectors, subunit vaccines, virus-like particles (VLPs) and mRNA vaccines.

NiV causes acute encephalitis and high mortality (40-75%). Therefore, effective NiV vaccines and therapeutics are urgently needed. Laboratory detection of NiV can be performed using real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Creative Diagnostics now expands its portfolio and releases a series of NiV recombinant antigen and antibody pairs for research use.

Antibodies products such as Anti-Nipah Virus G Protein monoclonal antibody (DMAB-A002), and Magic™ Anti-NIV gF Monoclonal antibody (CABT-RM237) are all available for sandwich ELISA. Recombinant Nipah Virus G Protein (DAGA-1004) and Recombinant Nipah Virus F Protein [His] (DAG-WT633) are also ready for research applications.

“Our NiV antigens are post-translationally modified and more closely resembling the native viral proteins, and these monoclonal antibodies can be used as a pair in sandwich ELISA with the rec. protein or in capture IgM assays. Our products are specific to NiV, no cross reaction with Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya envelope proteins.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics.

If you want to know more details about NiV antigen and antibody products list or have any other questions about our research materials, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components and critical assay reagents. It also provides contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services to the diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market. It aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.

