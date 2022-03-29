Romeo Yusupov's shocking story is no less than a Netflix superhero film

The boy from a war-torn country has today become the #1 weight loss coach for mothers around the world

Romeo Yusupov, a young man whose family was forced to flee their home, their country, Chechnya, in 1994, has become a global icon in the health and fitness space. Romeo today is the #1 weight loss coach for mothers globally and runs a successful business, weightlossmums, in New Zealand. He is helping mothers lose weight and transform without subjecting them to stressful diets, fasting, supplements, or having to go to the gym.

“Weightlossmums is a tribute to my mother who sacrificed so much to give me a good life and all the mothers worldwide who give up everything for their families and children. Mothers are my superheroes and role models,” says Romeo.

Romeo was born in Pakistan, where his family took refuge after fleeing from Chechnya and moved to New Zealand at the age of 2. He spoke his first words ‘up’ at the age of five while holding a dead bird.

After facing physical and emotional trauma in his childhood, involving extreme bullying that led to a broken jaw, ripped ear, concussions, speech disorders due to Asthma, disorders like Anorexia, depression, and anxiety, being kidnapped at gunpoint in Pakistan, and being arrested, Romeo has worked relentlessly to turn his life around.

“I was at a place in my life where I was physically & emotionally dead; I made multiple attempts to commit suicide, I had completely lost the will to live!” Romeo added while talking about the lowest point in his life.

After being kidnapped with a gun to his head, he had a rude awakening on the reality of life. He trained seven days a week and found his passion in health and fitness. He started modeling professionally and today holds the title of the ‘best male model in the world’ in 2020 under London officials.

He won multiple accolades in his fitness journey like Mr. Earth New Zealand 2018, World Champion in 2020, and many more. He also acted in a short film with a Hollywood Oscar nominee and a New Zealand documentary that won awards at film festivals worldwide. Through his passion and resilience, he has become an international star.

Today, Romeo is a known face in the industry and is featured in tons of magazines, newspapers, and TV. He is a reality TV star and has become a role model for many people worldwide, “I feel there is no quick fix to healing from a traumatic childhood, but that is life, and you have to accept the cards you are dealt with and be the best version you can be because at the end of the day you cannot change the past,” Romeo remarked.

Media Contact

Company Name: Weightlossmums_

Contact Person: Romeo Yusupov

Email: Send Email

Country: New Zealand

Website: https://instagram.com/weightlossmums__

