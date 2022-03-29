CD Bioparticles Launches Dendrons for Drug Delivery Research

New York, USA – March 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of dendrons products to support drug delivery research, such as DMPA-G1-Acetylene-NHBOC, DMPA-G1-Azide-NHBoc, and DMPA-G1-Biotin-Carboxyl. They can be used in theranostics, biosensors, optics, adhesives and coatings.
CD Bioparticles has expanded its product offering, and produces new dendrons products to meet the research needs of customers. For example, DMPA-G1-Acetylene-NHBOC CDPFD is one of the new addition. DMPA acetylene-NHBOC dendrimers are monodisperse multifunctional scaffolds with 1 alkyne focal point and a precise number of protected amine surface groups. After deprotection, amine surface groups can be used for EDC/DCC coupling or coupling with NHS esters, while the acetylene focal point can be used for click chemistry coupling, such as CuAAC and thiol-alkyne coupling, to yield highly functional materials. Dendritic polymers are biodegradable and have low cytotoxicity, which can be used in theranostics, biosensors, optics, adhesives and coatings.
Another example is DMPA-G1-Biotin-Carboxyl CDPFD. The carboxyl surface groups can be used for further coupling to amine containing molecules, while the biotin focal point allows conjugation to proteins through biotinylation and binding to streptavidin or avidin. This dendritic polymer can also be applied in theranostics, biosensors, optics, adhesives and coatings.
“We’ve launched dendrons as part of our biodegradable polymers portfolio to our scientific customers for various research applications. And in future we’ll continue to focus on providing more customized solutions for customers in drug delivery research.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.
CD Bioparticles offers various Biodegradable Polymers to scientists for the study of drug delivery. It has broad coverage of biomaterials with different physical properties, such as Tg, Tm, shear viscosity, Young’s modulus, dielectric constant, to match researchers’ customized biomaterial processing conditions and final product requirements, and it also has comprehensive functionalized biomolecules for researchers’ custom conjugation, modification, and crosslinking applications.
Biodegradable polymers at CD Bioparticles also have many other advantages, such as various solidification of the materials useful for additive manufacturing of precision medicine, precise formulation of the polymer components to control the degradation time useful for different drug delivery and bio-graft applications, efficient conjugation reactions in the ambient condition to prevent the protein denatured, and temperature-responsive solubility of biomaterials in aqueous solutions with controllable transition temperatures, such as different UCST and LCST.
Customers can find desirable biodegradable polymers at CD Bioparticles to solve challenges like tedious chemical synthesis and purifications, limited options for the bio-conjugation between macromolecules and biomolecules, unpredictable or uncontrollable degradation rate of the drug-loading cargo, and uncontrollable drug delivery profile.
For other details on dendrons or more information about biodegradable polymers, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.
About CD Bioparticles
CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company which provides customized solutions for developing and producing new, biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in a range of formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes, PEGylated liposomes for drug delivery to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for enhanced drug delivery. It provides contract services of drug delivery formulation developments for basic research, formulation feasibility studies, process development and scale-up, formulation characterization, analytical and nonclinical services.
Media Contact
Company Name: CD Bioparticles
Contact Person: Richard J. Gray
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-631-346-0027
Country: United States
Website: https://www.cd-bioparticles.net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.