Be Great! is Raising Funds & Awareness For Called To Rescue in Support of the Ukrainian Women & Children Refugees in Poland

Organizations are coming together to protect the 2 million refugees who are at risk for human traffickers.

Los Angeles, CA, USA – March 29, 2022 – On 3/14/22, Dr. Cyndi Romine and Mila Romine from Called To Rescue (CTR) went to the front lines of the Ukrainian/Poland border to help refugees and to train leaders in the prevention of child trafficking. During times of crisis, it’s easier for human traffickers to target refugees by disguising themselves as volunteers or officials who are pretending to take children to a safe place. According to the UN Refugee Agency, over 2 million refugees have arrived in Poland within the last three weeks.

On 3/7/22, Dr. Cyndi Romine received a phone call from a nonprofit requesting her to come to the Poland/Ukrainian border to educate local leaders on the topics of anti-trafficking, how to rescue trafficked victims and how to prevent trafficking scenarios. Without hesitation, despite the obvious danger and risks, both Cyndi and Mila left within the week. Dr. Cyndi Romine is a 74-year-old wife, mother, grandmother and pastor. In addition to training local leaders and donating money, Cyndi & Mila have been praying for, praying with, consoling and supporting women and children refugees.

“All of these women and children are in deep shock. Some of the children just want and need someone calm to spend time with them. Even if we don’t speak their language, we have spent time coloring, playing phone games or simply hugging them.” – said Mila Romine, CFO of Called To Rescue

For over 30 years, Dr. Cyndi Romine has been rescuing children who are abused, missing or have been trafficked internationally. Over the last three decades, Dr. Romine has become a leading expert on finding and rescuing children, training individuals and organizations on prevention and awareness, and helping victims in post-trafficking and abusive scenarios.

Be Great! has been officially supporting and collaborating with Called To Rescue since 2016 and Be Great!’s Founder has been volunteering for CTR since 2012. Due to their ongoing commitment to supporting children, Always in the Club Foundation (www.AlwaysInTheClub.org) is collaborating alongside Be Great! to support CTR because many of the Mouseketeers from the ‘All-New’ Mickey Mouse Club are passionate about supporting this critically important campaign.

“I have seen and experienced a lot of hardship around the world but this is one of the most tragic situations I have ever witnessed. Countless devastated women and children cross the border daily at all hours and there are no men with them because they are required to stay and fight despite their age. These women and children have lost everything, have no protection, many have witnessed horrific scenarios and they have no way to know if their loved ones are wounded, dead or okay. The Polish people are so incredibly amazing; it is inspiring to see the enormous support from Polish authorities and civil society. As soon as Polish women heard that Ukrainians were coming by train with babies, they took their baby strollers and donated them to the refugees. These people need money, food, water, clothing, supplies, love and support!” – Dr. Cyndi Romine, Founder & President of Called To Rescue

Due to logistical challenges, it is difficult to effectively ship items to the refugees so Called To Rescue is ensuring all donations will provide critical supplies to the Ukrainian women and children refugees at the Poland border. 100% of all donations will go to Ukrainian refugees. Click here to donate. (www.calledtorescue.org/donate)

About Called To Rescue

Called To Rescue is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps rescue children who are missing, abused or have been trafficked internationally. (www.CalledToRescue.org)

About Be Great!

Be Great! is a social impact-based production company that spotlights individuals, organizations and events that are advancing humanity or empowering the planet. Be Great! raises money, awareness and resources to support campaigns, causes and movements that create a positive impact. (www.BeGreatShow.com)

