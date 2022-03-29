Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus: Best Professional Video Stabilizers

Hohem has announced an exclusive deal for the iSteady Mobile Plus, which is regarded as the best professional video stabilizers. The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus provides a dedicated sport inception mode, face object tracking and motion time-lapse.
The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus is equipped with inception mode, which enables users to vertically rotate the phone 360-degree spontaneously when filming. The upgraded sports mode enables users to shoot smooth shots even in extreme situations such as running up and downstairs, cycling outdoors including traveling over rugged terrain.
The high-performance motor realizes axis overlap and low angle shoot with minimum effort. The 3-axis variable speed adaptation is sensitive to hand movements. The shaky footages will be transformed into smooth and professional footage. The Hohem iSteady features the basic zoom/focus control, all following/all lock/pan following/pan & tilt following modes in addition to 3 ¼ Screw hole for accessories such as a tripod.
The Hohem Gimbal app can be used to perform Slow-motion recording, Beauty retouching, 360-degree panorama, face/object tracking, time-lapse recording & panning mode changing and much more. The refreshed time-lapse mode creates a dynamic effect, which reflects all movements of targeted objects throughout a day. The Gimbal is capable of delivering up to 12 hours of working time and can also be used to charge your phone. The unit is compatible with all major smartphones.
The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus is currently available for $99. Grab the gimbal today and experience advanced youtubing.
Media Contact
Company Name: Hohem Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Jeff
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (888) 9658512
Country: United States
Website: https://www.hohem.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.