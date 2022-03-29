Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus: Best Professional Video Stabilizers

Hohem has announced an exclusive deal for the iSteady Mobile Plus, which is regarded as the best professional video stabilizers. The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus provides a dedicated sport inception mode, face object tracking and motion time-lapse.

The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus is equipped with inception mode, which enables users to vertically rotate the phone 360-degree spontaneously when filming. The upgraded sports mode enables users to shoot smooth shots even in extreme situations such as running up and downstairs, cycling outdoors including traveling over rugged terrain.

The high-performance motor realizes axis overlap and low angle shoot with minimum effort. The 3-axis variable speed adaptation is sensitive to hand movements. The shaky footages will be transformed into smooth and professional footage. The Hohem iSteady features the basic zoom/focus control, all following/all lock/pan following/pan & tilt following modes in addition to 3 ¼ Screw hole for accessories such as a tripod.

The Hohem Gimbal app can be used to perform Slow-motion recording, Beauty retouching, 360-degree panorama, face/object tracking, time-lapse recording & panning mode changing and much more. The refreshed time-lapse mode creates a dynamic effect, which reflects all movements of targeted objects throughout a day. The Gimbal is capable of delivering up to 12 hours of working time and can also be used to charge your phone. The unit is compatible with all major smartphones.

The Hohem iSteady Mobile Plus is currently available for $99. Grab the gimbal today and experience advanced youtubing.

Media Contact

Company Name: Hohem Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Jeff

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 (888) 9658512

Country: United States

Website: https://www.hohem.com

