A Great Audio Device Investment: Maono PM500 XLR Condenser Microphone

Maono has launched a professional condenser microphone, PM500. With its large-diaphragm, it can handle diverse recording situations like voice over, podcasts, and instrument recording. It is not only suitable for home studios but also for professional recording studios. This microphone features an XLR interface that needs a 48V phantom power.
Maono PM500 features a 34mm large-diaphragm and a well-designed high-performance circuit, which provides unmatched clarity. It has a fixed cardioid polar pattern and a frequency response from 20Hz to 20KHz. Because of the cardioid polar pattern, PM500 is sensitive to on-axis sounds and has excellent off-axis rejection. It can offer richly-detailed sound capturing, which works well for vocals, podcasts, instrument recordings, streams, etc. Maono PM500 is solid and durable. The body of it is made of zinc alloy and treated with a multi-layer coating.
Maono PM500 comes with a shock mount, a metal pop filter, an XLR cable and a metal desktop stand. All the accessories are high-quality and built to last.
Maono PM500 is sold at a price under $150, and it competes effortlessly with mics costing the same or more. Purchasing a microphone without frequent-used accessories means you need to invest extra money for them. Condenser microphone Blue Spark SL features a high-pass function, while it is sold at $199. Users can easily start their pro-level content creation with the accessories provided in the PM500 kit.
All in all, the sound quality and durability of the Maono PM500 far exceed what can be provided in this price range. The sound is detailed and natural, capturing the nuances in the voices. If you are looking for a high-quality condenser microphone, why not try the Maono PM500?
Media Contact
Company Name: MAONO Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Mona
Email: Send Email
City: Katy
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://www.maono.com/
