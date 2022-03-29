LM Stamper, Managing Director with Evermore Wealth, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing How Women Can Grow Money Tax Free

During the interview, LM “Stamp” Stamper discusses the extraordinary value proposition he provides women over 40 to help them properly plan for retirement.

Stamp says, ”We believe everyone should be able to live the retirement they’ve always wanted. Our team of professionals can help you create a well-thought-out strategy, using a variety of strategies and services designed to help you address your financial needs and concerns.”

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:



https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-lm-stamper-managing-director-with-evermore-wealth-discussing-how-women-can-grow-money-tax-free/

The interview covers these questions:

How women can grow money tax free

How to pay for kids’ college tuition

How to transfer their wealth using a financial vehicle banks put THEIR money in for over 100 years

How do the 1% pay so little in taxes?

Stamp continued, “The emphasis around the college financial aid is all based on the expected family contribution, which is EFC. Assets such as cash savings, checking accounts, the net worth of investments, business, and/or investment play a factor in figuring out EFC. This determines how much a family has to contribute towards the financial aid, but money or cash value inside a life insurance policy is not considered as part of the EFC contribution. So if you’re looking down the line and you utilize life insurance as an asset, it can help you when it comes to college savings.”



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/ugJH1YCiAKo

About LM Stamper

LM Stamper helps women over 40 retire early, keep the same lifestyle, and not run out of money through his SGD

Process.

Over the past 10 years, he’s helped some of the most successful female professionals implement saving and investing strategies that move them towards a path of financial freedom and security (his bread & butter is C-suite Women in the Sports industry).

LM Stamper’s (“Stamp”) mission is to help educate women about the laws of money to make better, more informed decisions regarding their finances.

He has won various awards for accomplishments in the education and implementation of financial strategies for his clients, as well as for the development of new advisors.

Stamp works with women to implement consistent, reliable, and academically sound investing strategies, organizes their finances in a way that’s easy to read, insulates them from the greatest threats to their money, and positions them for optimal cash flow when they are ready to leave the workplace.

He is a fiduciary advisor and holds the RICP® designation, which is a specific discipline dedicated to the implementation and maximization of retirement income, as well as legacy planning and tax mitigation.

Stamp grew up as an Army brat, traveling the world with his family from Los Angeles to Lubbock, to Austin, to Germany. He’s thankful to have seen what the world has to offer and now proudly makes Texas his home.

Learn More: https://www.LMStamper.com/

Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), 3040 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 1150 Houston, Texas 77056. Securities products and services are offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian. Guardian and PAS are located at 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Important Disclosures 2019-89388 Exp. 11/24. Evermore Wealth is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Evermore Wealth is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. PAS is a member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact

Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC

Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7202323112

Country: United States

Website: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com

