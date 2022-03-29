emTRUTH Awarded US Patent for Secure Distributed Data Management

GLENDALE, CA – March 29, 2022 – emTRUTH®, whose mission is to help healthcare companies unlock the full value of their data, announced today that it has received intellectual property protection for its technology in the form of U.S. Patent No. US 11,271,716 B1 (“Blockchain-based Data Management of Distributed Binary Objects”). This newly issued patent, which was awarded to the Company by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 8, 2022, further protects emTRUTH’s advancement of blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for distributed data management.
Making siloed, disparate data accessible is especially important in healthcare, regardless of data location, format, or size. Data flow is critical to speeding up drug development timelines, improving patient outcomes, making many EHRs look like one, and driving down costs.
emTRUTH’s patented technology strikes the balance required to enable healthcare data to flow between different studies, between data silos, and between organizations. While at the same time helping to ensure proper data sharing safeguards are in place – so people own and control their data and usage criteria.
“We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized the innovative technology behind our healthcare data platform and granted this patent,” said Irene Woerner, CEO, emTRUTH. “True to our mission of helping healthcare companies unlock the full value of their data, emTRUTH will continue to drive innovation to ensure they have the most advanced data access and sharing options. So that they are well supported in their quest to improve care, drive down costs, and speed up delivery of therapies to improve lives.”
In addition to approved U.S. Patent No. US 11,271,716 B1, emTRUTH’s patent portfolio includes additional patent applications pending approval and in the pipeline for submission.
About emTRUTH
emTRUTH® unlocks the power of healthcare data. We do this by making it quick and easy for healthcare users (who are not IT experts) to securely combine and share data on demand while they, and their patients, retain full ownership and control of their data. The company’s API offers fast and secure horizontal or vertical data integration and interoperability of any type of data. From anywhere. Using any standard. To any app. In days, not months. For less.
For more information, visit www.emtruth.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: EmTRUTH
Contact Person: Irene Woerner
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.emtruth.com/
