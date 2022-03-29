MN Services, Inc. Extends Impeccable Commercial Carpet Cleaning to Keep Businesses Neat

MN Services is glad to bring outstanding commercial carpet cleaning to the commercial facilities of Minneapolis Twin Cities and neighboring towns. The offices have been closed for a long time due to the global pandemic, and thus the carpets have been sitting there collecting all the dirt and dust. But, as MN Services is extending their expert carpet cleaning services to the facilities, businesses can open their facilities to their employees without a worry.
With Spring just around the corner, most of the residents are gearing up for an intense carpet cleaning, and the businesses in the town are not any exception. To maintain a professional reputation, all businesses give extra attention to cleanliness. A carpet in a busy lobby will need frequent cleaning, while small spaces can do with official commercial carpet cleaning. MN Services has experience cleaning for businesses, including hotels, restaurants, offices, retail store spaces, and the like.
Every business is different, so are their carpet cleaning needs. That is why MN Services work closely with commercial facilities to devise a custom carpet cleaning plan to meet the various needs with services that fit the business’ budget. They design a program specific to the commercial building’s needs by using a combination of disinfecting equipment and hand wiping surfaces.
To help create a healthy business environment for the customers & employees of a business, MN Services constantly invest in innovation and state-of-the-art equipment, and reliable cleaning solutions. Serving the area for over 50 years now, MN Services has made a name for itself by delivering optimal levels of professional cleaning services to ensure a deeper cleaning.
To know more about MN Services, feel free to visit https://mnservices.net/
While talking in an interview, Doug Sandberg from MN Services said, “Spring, followed by Fall, has always been the biggest season for MN Services. You may take advantage of this season by having our professionals thoroughly clean the carpets in your office. We wish to offer our customers the most comprehensive carpet cleaning services possible. More than just keeping your building clean, our team of experienced cleaners goes above and beyond. We are a full-service facility maintenance provider for businesses and organizations all throughout town!”
Using CDC-approved disinfection guidelines, MN Services may sanitize any size of an area before bringing employees and/or students back into the building when operations resume. MN Services can also clean a business space if a COVID-19 case has been “confirmed or suspected” in the same property. They employ a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills HUMAN CORONAVIRUS and over 20 other viruses. The best part is that they work according to their customer’s schedules, and this is one of the most convenient companies in town to do business with.
About the Company:
MN Services, Inc. is a family-owned commercial carpet cleaning business based in New Hope. The cleaning facility is backed by a team of incredibly trained experts who ensure safe carpet cleaning.
Media Contact
Company Name: MN Services, Inc.
Contact Person: Doug Sandberg
Email: Send Email
Phone: (952) 988-8575
Address:5608 International Parkway
City: New Hope
State: MN 55428
Country: United States
Website: https://mnservices.net/
