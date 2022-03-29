Intelligent Development in a Scientific Way – Hua Ying, Famous Medical Science and Technology Expert in Asia-Pacific Region

By: William Smith

The pharmaceutical industry is an important part of the social economy, which plays a very important role in protecting and enhancing people’s health, improving the quality of life and promoting economic development and social progress. Especially with the global spread of COVID-19 in the past two years, the demand for medical services in various countries has increased rapidly, and a group of medical science and technology experts and their scientific research achievements that are at the forefront of industry development around the world are gradually moving from the behind to the front. And they have become the focus of attention of the medical and academic circles of various countries and even the whole society. Ms. HUA Ying, China’s outstanding medical science and technology expert, is one of these top talents.

As one of the world’s most populous countries, China has a huge market demand for medical services. However, compared with the huge population base, the number of hospitals and clinics in China is slightly insufficient. Therefore, pharmacies, as the closest medical service institutions to patients, have the necessity and feasibility of rapid development. In Chinese cities, there are many pharmacies in every street and every community, which brings great convenience for the majority of patients to purchase medicines. At the same time, a large number of powerful pharmacies in China are taking the large-scale and chain-based business route, which on the one hand promotes the development of drugstores themselves and the standardization of drug purchase service system, on the other hand, also brings new management challenges to the operators of chain drugstores.

China has a vast territory, and there are great differences in economic development level, urban supporting facilities, medical insurance policy and pharmaceutical market scale in different regions, which brings inconvenience to the unified management of drug purchase acceptance, logistics and distribution, drug pricing, information system construction and other links of drugstore terminals in different regions.

As the General Manager of Huashoutang Pharmacy in Lushunkou District, Dalian, HUA Ying is keenly and deeply aware of this problem. Therefore, she relied on her in-depth understanding of patients’ drug purchasing needs and the pharmacy’s management system, combined with her own knowledge of information technology, and through continuous research, creatively developed Cloud Management System for Chain Pharmacies Based on Cloud Computing V1.0, a subversive technological achievement, which has raised the technical level of chain pharmacy operation and management from the “weak artificial intelligence” stage in the past to the new stage, “strong artificial intelligence”. The system uses an open, modular, highly cohesive, and low-coupling system architecture method to build functional modules, which can provide personalized and differentiated data analysis, resource integration, and management control services for each store in a chain pharmacy. In order to improve the efficiency and accuracy of management, Ms. HUA Ying, with her strong scientific research ability, maximized the data mining advantages of big data technology, the computing power advantages of cloud computing technology and the algorithm advantages of artificial intelligence technology, so that the system comprehensively collects and accurately analyzes the pharmacy’s own business data, drug supply-side data, customer data and industry data related to pharmacy operations, then providing the most scientific and effective decision support for chain pharmacy business activities.

Take the stocking of each store under the jurisdiction of a chain pharmacy as an example. The system can perform multi-dimensional data analysis based on the recent transaction data of each store, patient inquiry data, and the information released by the local population health public service platform, and provide sales forecast and advice on replenishment and distribution amount for each store, assist pharmacy managers to make scientific decisions, so as to reasonably control inventory, optimize resource allocation, and achieve two-way optimization of business indicators and service levels.

In addition, on the drug supply side, the system can also combine the geographical location of each store, local economic development level, logistics cost, user scale and other related factors to formulate the optimal supply chain strategy, and by controlling the cost of drug circulation, rationally reduce drugs price, thereby reducing the burden of purchasing medicines for the majority of patients.

This research and development achievement of Ms. HUA Ying has changed the operation and management mode of traditional pharmacies, enabling major pharmacies to realize intelligent development and scientific coordination in the true sense, and providing unprecedented technical assistance for the drug sales side in the smart medical system. At the same time, HUA Ying has a greater determination in the research and development of medical technology. Since then, A System for Recommending Drugs Based on Web Usage Mining User Behavior V1.0, An Over-the-counter Drug Recommendation System Based on Deep Learning V1.0, and An Intelligent Homologous Health Medical and Preventive System V1.0 have come out one after another, further expanding the territory of the smart medical system.

With outstanding scientific research achievements, HUA Ying has been widely praised by the pharmaceutical industry and even the whole society. In May 2021, at the 18th China Scientists Forum, witnessed by top scientific research experts in China and around the world, An Over-the-counter Drug Recommendation System Based on Deep Learning V1.0 developed by HUA Ying was rated as Outstanding Invention of Scientific and Technological Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry, and she also won the honor of Pioneer of Scientific and Technological Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry of “14th Five-Year Plan”. The acquisition of these two special honors further consolidates HUA Ying’s outstanding position as a leader in medical science and technology in China and even the Asia-Pacific region.

When the reporter asked HUA Ying’s views on these honors in the telephone interview, HUA Ying said: “This is more a spur than a compliment. Medicine has no borders; especially after the outbreak of global COVID-19, we medical technology developers realize our heavy responsibility. All I have to do is to constantly develop intelligent medical-related technologies with my own capabilities, which are more suitable for the development needs of today’s society, to benefit more people around the world, and practice the responsibilities of ‘the pioneers of medical science and technology innovation‘.”

Today’s HUA Ying is carrying out research on cutting-edge technologies in the field of medicine as always. It is expected that this medical science and technology expert from the ancient country of the East can bring more surprises to the world.

