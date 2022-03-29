"Give Your Community A Boost!" is the CDC 2022 National Minority Health Month Theme – Noted Author & Security Expert – Samuel Griffin III – Participating With A Focus On Security

Newport News, Virginia – March 29, 2022 – Samuel Griffin III is the founder of the leading Virginia-Based Leumas Security Services. The business began in 1996 as Griffin’s Executive Protection Agency, handling security for Presidential Candidates, Heads of State, and A-List Celebrities. It grew into a fully staffed protection company handling a variety of security services and consultations for Fortune 500 companies, special events, shopping malls, the hospitality industry, and many others.
The Leumas Security team has more than 60 years of combined experience in executive protection, as well as securing homes, office buildings, a variety of businesses, housing complexes, stores, restaurants, and more. Their business is built on a foundation of professional experience, training, family, and a recognized calling to protect others.
Their security team members are licensed and certified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. State and federal background checks are conducted on each guard to ensure that they have quality personnel, and their guards are available to travel overseas as needed.
Channeling his business acumen and professional expertise, Griffin wrote “Rent-A-Cop Reboot: A Security Pro’s Lessons That Could Save Your Career, Your Butt, and Even Your Life”, with Theresa M. Caldwell, in October 2020, for industry enthusiasts as well as anyone remotely considering the profession. How timely indeed as people are trying to comeback from the ravages to the economy caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. A blueprint for success in the security profession.
During a recent interview, Samuel made these comments, “As an African American man, I should have known better than to downplay the pain in my stomach. but working through the pain is done by almost every Black person I know. Now I tell people to stop that. Get your check-ups and take advantage of every opportunity to protect your health. To me, that includes getting the COVID vaccine and the booster.”
He went on to say, “I’ve been in private security for almost 30 years. Nothing keeps you more secure than good health. So, for National Minority Health Month, I’m telling every Person of Color I can, especially Black men, that good health is good security. Eating right and working out aren’t enough to keep you healthy. Yes, you have to see a health care professional regularly. And sometimes you have to insist that they listen to your complaints. Trust me. You do NOT want to go through what I went through with cancer to get clear about the connection between health and security.”
For complete information, visit: https://samuelgriffiniii.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Samuel Griffin III
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 802-350-3490
Address:11815 Fountain Way #300
City: Newport News
State: VA 23606
Country: United States
Website: samuelgriffiniii.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.