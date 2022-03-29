Spiritual Development and Personal Development with The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community Enables Individuals to Lead Richer, More Fulfilling Lives

Through The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community, AmiLynne Carroll inspires people to develop spiritually and personally to lead more fulfilling and healthier lives. She offers 1:1 and group spiritual coaching sessions in addition to online courses and challenges, guided meditations, and soul challenges, that help those seeking healing, liberation, and awakening.

According to announcements released by The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community and AmiLynne Carroll, this online life and spiritual coaching center guides clients on a spiritual development and personal development journey through targeted one-on-one training and mentorship.

AmiLynne is a certified holistic practitioner and considers her calling to be a travel partner in her clients’ journeys towards enlightenment and an understanding of what they’re truly called to do with their time on Earth. She supports seekers from all over the world and from all different faith backgrounds who wish to connect with their inner selves through prayer and introspection. Her guidance incorporates actionable steps and powerful techniques to progress in the quest for a connection with one’s higher self.

Clients gain training into letting go of conditioned thinking while healing their minds and bodies by letting go of limiting beliefs. They experience harmony in their day-to-day living and peace that may have eluded them thus far.

AmiLynne adopts a holistic coaching technique that empowers clients to re-discover their spiritual origin and capabilities and to live from a place of unconditional love, understanding, and acceptance.

Her clients consistently raise the levels of their spiritual consciousness because AmiLynne brings to each coaching session pinpoint intuitive accuracy honed through decades of work and mindfulness. She employs a soul-based approach that yields her clients’ mental, material, and spiritual dividends.

Part of the divine curriculum that The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community shares with clients includes techniques to unlearn what one has learned over a lifetime. This is one of the keys to an awakened soul. AmiLynne nudges people into discovering their true identity and in creating their own happy space through a compassionate approach that reignites passion for a truly fulfilling life.

AmiLynne Carroll of The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community said, “I do not refer to myself as a coach, rather as a Travel Partner guiding and empowering each individual to find their voice, core beliefs, healing, and their path forward. In essence, I help remind clients who they have been all along, having forgotten along the way.

Traditionally, life coaching and spiritual direction are handled as separate areas of one’s life and often by guidance from different professionals. A life coach and a spiritual director ask open-ended questions, listening for significance beyond the words you say to help you reflect on your life.

In working with AmiLynne, one receives spiritual support in parallel to addressing basic life questions rooted in a belief that our very life originates from a spiritual source. By creating a space that is safe to explore the beliefs, stories, and questions that have led each to where they are, AmiLynne empowers clients to create an authentic life plan forward that surpasses the standard ‘How To,’ revealing an active plan towards “How Do I.”

Authentic, conscious transformation is the inner result allowing the outward effects to manifest in the most unimaginable and serendipitously spiritual ways. The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community offers a community of support in addition to 1:1, creating a space for all voices to be heard, wounds healed, and truth honored.”

The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community was founded and is operated by AmiLynne Carroll, a spiritual teacher. She offers courses that enable clarity on one’s life’s vision and facilitates actions that deliver results. The Sacred Kaleidoscope Life Charter gives clients the tools, transparency, and inspiration they need to get where they want to be.

