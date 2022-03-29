Spiritual Development and Personal Development with The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community Enables Individuals to Lead Richer, More Fulfilling Lives

According to announcements released by The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community and AmiLynne Carroll, this online life and spiritual coaching center guides clients on a spiritual development and personal development journey through targeted one-on-one training and mentorship.
AmiLynne is a certified holistic practitioner and considers her calling to be a travel partner in her clients’ journeys towards enlightenment and an understanding of what they’re truly called to do with their time on Earth. She supports seekers from all over the world and from all different faith backgrounds who wish to connect with their inner selves through prayer and introspection. Her guidance incorporates actionable steps and powerful techniques to progress in the quest for a connection with one’s higher self.
Clients gain training into letting go of conditioned thinking while healing their minds and bodies by letting go of limiting beliefs. They experience harmony in their day-to-day living and peace that may have eluded them thus far.
AmiLynne adopts a holistic coaching technique that empowers clients to re-discover their spiritual origin and capabilities and to live from a place of unconditional love, understanding, and acceptance.
Her clients consistently raise the levels of their spiritual consciousness because AmiLynne brings to each coaching session pinpoint intuitive accuracy honed through decades of work and mindfulness. She employs a soul-based approach that yields her clients’ mental, material, and spiritual dividends.
Part of the divine curriculum that The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community shares with clients includes techniques to unlearn what one has learned over a lifetime. This is one of the keys to an awakened soul. AmiLynne nudges people into discovering their true identity and in creating their own happy space through a compassionate approach that reignites passion for a truly fulfilling life.
For more information, go to https://amilynne.com/
AmiLynne Carroll of The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community said, “I do not refer to myself as a coach, rather as a Travel Partner guiding and empowering each individual to find their voice, core beliefs, healing, and their path forward. In essence, I help remind clients who they have been all along, having forgotten along the way.
Traditionally, life coaching and spiritual direction are handled as separate areas of one’s life and often by guidance from different professionals. A life coach and a spiritual director ask open-ended questions, listening for significance beyond the words you say to help you reflect on your life.
In working with AmiLynne, one receives spiritual support in parallel to addressing basic life questions rooted in a belief that our very life originates from a spiritual source. By creating a space that is safe to explore the beliefs, stories, and questions that have led each to where they are, AmiLynne empowers clients to create an authentic life plan forward that surpasses the standard ‘How To,’ revealing an active plan towards “How Do I.”
Authentic, conscious transformation is the inner result allowing the outward effects to manifest in the most unimaginable and serendipitously spiritual ways. The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community offers a community of support in addition to 1:1, creating a space for all voices to be heard, wounds healed, and truth honored.”
About the Company:
The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community was founded and is operated by AmiLynne Carroll, a spiritual teacher. She offers courses that enable clarity on one’s life’s vision and facilitates actions that deliver results. The Sacred Kaleidoscope Life Charter gives clients the tools, transparency, and inspiration they need to get where they want to be.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Sacred Kaleidoscope Community
Contact Person: AmiLynne Carroll
Email: Send Email
Phone: (720) 987-2080
Address:9071 E Mississippi Avenue
City: Denver
State: Colorado, 80247
Country: United States
Website: https://amilynne.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.