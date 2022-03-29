Medicus IT Named Top Managed Service Provider for 2022

Medicus IT has been named a top managed service provider in 2022 by Cloudtango. The distinction is used to recognize IT companies that have excelled in their MSP offerings and success. This year, Cloudtango’s technical analysis featured cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and cloud services.

Cloudtango provides an unbiased approach when considering the most successful MSPs throughout the US. Their independent, in-depth analysis makes them a reliable industry reference and demonstrates why IT service providers consider it a high honor to be included on this list.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Cloudtango as an IT company that provides innovative solutions to our clients with a high level of customer satisfaction. Our goal is always to help our clients take their IT to the next level, ensuring their technology solutions are scaled to grow with their business,” Chris Jann, founder and CEO of Medicus IT responded.

Medicus IT has also demonstrated a track record of successfully delivering innovative technology solutions while ensuring the highest level of service and exceeding client expectations.

“Through the selection process, we have reviewed 223 different types of certifications, case studies, endorsements, and up to eight years of data. With the world becoming more digital, a high standard of IT services is ever more critical for businesses to stay competitive. With this in mind, we selected Medicus IT due to its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango.

About Cloudtango

Cloudtango connects businesses with thousands of managed service providers (MSPs) across the globe offering an easy way to match business needs with MSP offerings throughout the industry. Their goal is to facilitate the selection process for those businesses looking to outsource their IT or require support to initiate a cloud journey. Every year Cloudtango honors the top managed service providers by publishing the MSP Select list. To learn more, visit Cloudtango.

About Medicus IT

At Medicus IT, we are committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care. We help our partners run their operations, grow their processes, and transform their practices by providing solutions beyond your traditional IT.

As one of the nation’s top healthcare IT providers, our teams serve more than 34,000 users in over 1,200 locations. With a unique focus exclusively on healthcare, our transformation specialists have a clear understanding of industry drivers to help mitigate risk and prepare your organization to scale.

Together, we drive healthcare forward. For more information, visit MedicusIT.com.

