Barry Epling Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs Still Accepting Applications

The Barry Epling Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs is a scholarship offered for budding entrepreneurs. The scholarship aims at providing funds for students who have the dreams to be future entrepreneurs of America. The scholarship is directed towards all deserving college business students and high school students who would wish to be future entrepreneurs. Those interested in the scholarship will have to participate in an essay contest. The student who will win the $1000 scholarship will have to write a creative essay by answering the following questions: ‘Describe the problem that exists in the globe today and how a company you intend to create will help solve that problem’.

Barry understands very well that a successful entrepreneur will not only need to have skills but also knowledge and experience. One of the best ways to prepare for any business venture is by going to college and studying a business course. Unfortunately, many people are not privileged enough to further their education or study a business course immediately after high school, because of financial struggles and hardships in life. Those with big dreams but aren’t fortunate enough to attend school may try to jump directly into doing business hoping that they will be successful only to face several problems that could easily be solved by simply studying a business course. This is the reason why Barry Epling is giving young entrepreneurs a chance to study and become a successful entrepreneurs in the future.

Barry Epling, who is behind the scholarship, understands very well that the cost of education is too high. Considering that Barry has gone through many struggles all by himself, he understands the struggles that young entrepreneurs have to go through more than anyone else. Having been successful in multiple business industries such as telecommunication, he is now seeking to help out by giving back to the community. Barry hopes that through his scholarship, many young and promising entrepreneurs will not only come out successful but also have a chance to teach them skills and values that are needed for an entrepreneur to be successful. He also hopes that the winning student will study comfortably without worrying about funds to pay education and tuition fee. If you wish to own a business or become a successful entrepreneur in the future, you can go ahead and apply for the scholarship. Apply for Barry Epling Scholarship by visiting his official website with all the details.

Website: https://barryeplingscholarship.com

