Confer Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Its Free Loan Estimate Comparison App

March 29, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Confer, Inc., is excited to announce that the Beta Version of its Loan Estimate Comparison App has launched. To be one of the lucky initial 500 validators sign up at this link: https://invitation.confer.today. On April 1, 2022, the company will inform the validator participants who will have the revolutionary opportunity to effectively comparison shop for residential mortgages without the inconsistencies, inflated fees, and inflated charges hidden in loan estimates by major lending institutions.
“It’s time to bring mortgage negotiating power back to the customers,” stated Karnik, who serves as CEO of Confer, Inc. “Our app was designed to educate borrowers about how banks and lending institutions are repeatedly taking advantage of consumers throughout the lending process. This truly disruptive application will empower consumers to compare loan estimates, negotiate, and expose the manner in which large and small lending institutions, as well as mortgage brokers, have been cheating borrowers for decades due to the lack of conformity between regulations, lending institutions, and other participants.”
The App-based on patented intellectual property was invented by Yatin Karnik, Confer’s CEO, an 18 year veteran of the home lending industry, and former Senior Vice President with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage WFC. “When I left Wells Fargo, I planned to retire, but hindsight is 20/20 and I recognized the myriad of loopholes and ill-defined descriptions and categorizations of fees and charges mortgage lenders used to cheat and fleece borrowers. The problem is more pronounced because it was racially disproportionate and the list of offending entities runs rampant in the industry.”
Confer’s App will be available for FREE on both the Apple App Store AAPL and Google Play Store GOOG on April 1, 2022.
About Confer, Inc.
Confer Inc., operates MetaMortgage, an innovative mortgage platform relying on real-time analytics, powered by artificial intelligence and continuous machine learning to customize a mortgage that is financially beneficial to the borrower. The official launch date of the Confer app on iOS and Android is April 1st, 2022, when it will disrupt the mortgage industry as we know it. Confer’s app is a FREE and simple one-stop app that provides borrowers with the ability to shop/compare and customize mortgage products to suit their needs and potentially save the consumer thousands on their mortgage, whether purchase or refinance. By simply uploading their loan estimate, the app will identify more affordable options, compare mortgage offers with different interest rates and monthly payments while considering points, origination charges, and fees to find the most beneficial mortgage offering.
Media Contact
Company Name: Confer, Inc.
Contact Person: Mark Kaley
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.otterpr.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Confer Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Its Free Loan Estimate Comparison App
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.