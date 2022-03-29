Confer Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Its Free Loan Estimate Comparison App

“Confer’s App is a FREE and simple one-stop app that provides borrowers with the ability to shop/compare and customize mortgage products to suit their needs and potentially save the consumer thousands on their mortgage, whether purchase or refinance.”

Revolutionary Tech Allows Loan Estimate Comparisons that will Expose How Lenders are Cheating Prospective Home Borrowers

March 29, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Confer, Inc., is excited to announce that the Beta Version of its Loan Estimate Comparison App has launched. To be one of the lucky initial 500 validators sign up at this link: https://invitation.confer.today. On April 1, 2022, the company will inform the validator participants who will have the revolutionary opportunity to effectively comparison shop for residential mortgages without the inconsistencies, inflated fees, and inflated charges hidden in loan estimates by major lending institutions.

“It’s time to bring mortgage negotiating power back to the customers,” stated Karnik, who serves as CEO of Confer, Inc. “Our app was designed to educate borrowers about how banks and lending institutions are repeatedly taking advantage of consumers throughout the lending process. This truly disruptive application will empower consumers to compare loan estimates, negotiate, and expose the manner in which large and small lending institutions, as well as mortgage brokers, have been cheating borrowers for decades due to the lack of conformity between regulations, lending institutions, and other participants.”

The App-based on patented intellectual property was invented by Yatin Karnik, Confer’s CEO, an 18 year veteran of the home lending industry, and former Senior Vice President with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage WFC. “When I left Wells Fargo, I planned to retire, but hindsight is 20/20 and I recognized the myriad of loopholes and ill-defined descriptions and categorizations of fees and charges mortgage lenders used to cheat and fleece borrowers. The problem is more pronounced because it was racially disproportionate and the list of offending entities runs rampant in the industry.”

Confer’s App will be available for FREE on both the Apple App Store AAPL and Google Play Store GOOG on April 1, 2022.

About Confer, Inc.

Confer Inc., operates MetaMortgage, an innovative mortgage platform relying on real-time analytics, powered by artificial intelligence and continuous machine learning to customize a mortgage that is financially beneficial to the borrower. The official launch date of the Confer app on iOS and Android is April 1st, 2022, when it will disrupt the mortgage industry as we know it. Confer’s app is a FREE and simple one-stop app that provides borrowers with the ability to shop/compare and customize mortgage products to suit their needs and potentially save the consumer thousands on their mortgage, whether purchase or refinance. By simply uploading their loan estimate, the app will identify more affordable options, compare mortgage offers with different interest rates and monthly payments while considering points, origination charges, and fees to find the most beneficial mortgage offering.

Media Contact

Company Name: Confer, Inc.

Contact Person: Mark Kaley

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.otterpr.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Confer Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Its Free Loan Estimate Comparison App