Medical Writing Market Procurement Intelligence, Decision Making and Key Suppliers: QVIA, Parexel, Covance, OMICS International and Freyr Solutions, Report 2027| Grand View Research, Inc.

The global medical writing market was valued at ~USD 4 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2027 due to growing research and development activities in the healthcare sector.

Procurement Outlook

Medical writing involves creating structured scientific documents that include clinical research documents, content for healthcare websites, health magazines, journals, news, etc. Following are the major categories of medical writing:

Regulatory: It involves writing and editing documents required by regulatory agencies like US FDA, in the approval process for drugs, biological agents, and medical devices.

Clinical: Clinical writing deals with patient education, public health communication, website content, medical/health news, and public relations/communications.

Scientific: In this type, medical writing professionals work with physicians and other researchers to write and edit manuscripts for peer-reviewed journals, posters, abstracts, and oral presentations for medical conferences.

Educational: Educational writing involves creating the various documents needed to develop educational activities for physicians and other health care professionals.

Promotional: This writing is used to promote a drug, intervention, or medical device.

Grantsmanship: In this writing, medical writing professionals write and edit grant proposals for funding scientific research.

Demand Outlook

The global medical writing market was valued at ~USD 4 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2027 due to growing research and development activities in the healthcare sector. Clinical writing dominated the global medical writing with more than 40% market share followed by regulatory writing and scientific writing. North America is the leading geographic segment of the global medical writing market with more than 30% market share due to the high-quality medical writing needed for any FDA submission. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emergence of CROs and increasing focus on regulatory aspects of medical submission.

Cost Drivers

The rate of medical writing professionals is the key cost driver of medical writing services. The rate depends on the combination of two parameters; project type and hour. Both parameters have similar weights and based on client requirements, medical writing professionals modify the weightage accordingly. The rate of medical writing is significantly lower in APAC countries like India. Hence, many global healthcare and pharmaceutical companies outsource their medical writing services to APAC to reduce cost and increase profitability.

