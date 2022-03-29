Medical Writing Market Procurement Intelligence, Decision Making and Key Suppliers: QVIA, Parexel, Covance, OMICS International and Freyr Solutions, Report 2027| Grand View Research, Inc.

Procurement Outlook
Medical writing involves creating structured scientific documents that include clinical research documents, content for healthcare websites, health magazines, journals, news, etc. Following are the major categories of medical writing:
- Regulatory: It involves writing and editing documents required by regulatory agencies like US FDA, in the approval process for drugs, biological agents, and medical devices.
- Clinical: Clinical writing deals with patient education, public health communication, website content, medical/health news, and public relations/communications.
- Scientific: In this type, medical writing professionals work with physicians and other researchers to write and edit manuscripts for peer-reviewed journals, posters, abstracts, and oral presentations for medical conferences.
- Educational: Educational writing involves creating the various documents needed to develop educational activities for physicians and other health care professionals.
- Promotional: This writing is used to promote a drug, intervention, or medical device.
- Grantsmanship: In this writing, medical writing professionals write and edit grant proposals for funding scientific research.
Demand Outlook
The global medical writing market was valued at ~USD 4 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2027 due to growing research and development activities in the healthcare sector. Clinical writing dominated the global medical writing with more than 40% market share followed by regulatory writing and scientific writing. North America is the leading geographic segment of the global medical writing market with more than 30% market share due to the high-quality medical writing needed for any FDA submission. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emergence of CROs and increasing focus on regulatory aspects of medical submission.
Cost Drivers
The rate of medical writing professionals is the key cost driver of medical writing services. The rate depends on the combination of two parameters; project type and hour. Both parameters have similar weights and based on client requirements, medical writing professionals modify the weightage accordingly. The rate of medical writing is significantly lower in APAC countries like India. Hence, many global healthcare and pharmaceutical companies outsource their medical writing services to APAC to reduce cost and increase profitability.
Grab your copy, or request for a free sample of the “Medical Writing Market Procurement Intelligence Report, published by Grand View Research” for In-depth details regarding supplier ranking and selection, sourcing, and pricing criteria & strategies.
Add-on Services provided by Grand View Research Pipeline:
Should Cost Analysis
Component wise cost break down for better negotiation for the client, highlights the key cost drivers in the market with future price fluctuation for different materials (e.g.: steel, aluminum, etc.) used in the production process
Rate Benchmarking
Offering cost transparency for different products / services procured by the client. A typical report involves 2-3 case scenarios helping clients to select the best suited engagement with the supplier
Salary Benchmarking
Determining and forecasting salaries for specific skill set labor to make decision on outsourcing vs in-house.
Supplier Newsletter
A typical newsletter study by capturing latest information for specific suppliers related to: M&As, technological innovations, expansion, litigations, bankruptcy etc.
Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:
A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain which helps in efficient procurement decisions.
Our services include (not limited to):
- Market Intelligence involving – market size and forecast, growth factors, and driving trends
- Price and Cost Intelligence – pricing models adopted for the category, total cost of ownerships
- Supplier Intelligence – rich insight on supplier landsca
- pe, and identifies suppliers who are dominating, emerging, lounging, and specializing
- Sourcing / Procurement Intelligence – best practices followed in the industry, identifying standard KPIs and SLAs, peer analysis, negotiation strategies to be utilized with the suppliers, and best suited countries for sourcing to minimize supply chain disruptions
Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:
- Legal Process Outsourcing Market Procurement Intelligence – The global legal process outsourcing (LPO) market is expected to witness sustainable growth, growing at a CAGR of more than 31% from 2020 to 2025, as large corporations are particularly outsourcing their non-core business activities to third-party service providers to focus more on their core business while saving the costs incurred on employing an in-house legal team.
- Patient Engagement Solutions Market Procurement Intelligence – The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to witness sustainable growth (CAGR of 21%) from 2020 to 2025 mainly due to the rapid penetration of mhealth applications and platforms into the healthcare industry coupled with the provision of uninterrupted and rapid internet access utilizing 3G and 4G networks.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/pipeline/medical-writing-industry-procurement-intelligence-report
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Medical Writing Market Procurement Intelligence, Decision Making and Key Suppliers: QVIA, Parexel, Covance, OMICS International and Freyr Solutions, Report 2027| Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.