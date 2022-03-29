Pre And Post COVID-19 Impacts Study On Industrial Internet Of Things Market | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Grand View Research, Inc

The global industrial internet of things market size is expected to reach USD 1.11 trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The strong emphasis incumbents of various industries and industry verticals, such as manufacturing, are putting on automation, predictive maintenance, and efficient supply chain management, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Several companies have realized the benefits of implementing IIoT to improve their functional efficacies and have subsequently deployed various advanced IIoT solutions based on compatible software and sensors, thereby contributing to the growth of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) market.
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication is poised to trigger a paradigm shift in the way various industrial processes are managed. The aggressive adoption of M2M communication for applications, such as smart grids, and across various industries and industry verticals, such as automotive, utilities, home automation, healthcare, and security, is expected to drive the adoption of IIoT. The number of different types of connected devices and sensors installed in industrial environments to collect data from the local environment and upload it to the cloud is expected to increase over the next few years. The latest operational and informational technologies can utilize the data collected by Operational Technology (OT), M2M communication, and IoT systems to gain new insights and improve the decision-making processes.
Several businesses worldwide are confronting challenges in supply chain management in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors are placing multiple orders and are facing financial hardships as a result. Tracking the orders placed and the orders dispatched is also turning out to be a challenging task. At this juncture, cognitive industrial IoT can help businesses in precisely analyzing the orders placed and total yield while tracking the products in transit. Hence, businesses are expected to deploy cognitive IIoT solutions as part of their efforts to reform their strategies and operations.
Industrial Internet Of Things Market Report Highlights
• IIoT deployment for road asset management is expected to provide precise information about the road conditions, weather conditions, pick-up and delivery status, and traffic congestions, thereby helping in dynamic route planning and efficient asset management
• Predictive maintenance can potentially help in avoiding untimely outages and reducing the resultant downtimes. As such, IIoT can facilitate scheduled repairs and significantly reduce capital investment
• The healthcare segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 24% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of IIoTby healthcare facilities to enhance caregiving via telemonitoring and remote monitoring.
• Asia Pacific is projected to outgrow North America and emerge as the highest revenue-generating regional market over the forecast period as a result of the favorable initiatives being pursued by the governments in the region to encourage IIoT adoption.
Industrial Internet Of Things Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial internet of things market based on component, end use, and region:
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
• Solution
• Remote Monitoring
• Data Management
• Analytics
• Security Solutions
• Others
• Services
• Professional
• Managed
• Platform
• Connectivity Management
• Application Management
• Device Management
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
• Manufacturing
• Energy & Power
• Oil & Gas
• Healthcare
• Logistics & Transport
• Agriculture
• Others
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• The U.K.
• France
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
List of Key Players in the Industrial Internet Of Things Market
• ABB
• General Electric Company (GE)
• IBM Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Microsoft Corporation
