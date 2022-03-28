US LGBTQ spending surpasses 1.4 Trillion Dollars in 2021 – according to The Pride Co-op

The Pride Co-op, a LGBTQ-focused market research and intelligence agency (www.prideco-op.com), released its 2022 annual Q+ Report today, which looks at the LGBTQ+ community in the US. The report, which includes nationally representative data of over 18,000 respondents across gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer+ identities, found that the LGBTQ+ community continues to be a major growth segment in the US, with a rapid increase in self-identification by Millennial and Gen Z populations.
Some key findings from the report:
- According to 2021 US government census data, the LGBTQ+ community is the fastest growing minority segment in the US, with close to $1.4 Trillion spending power – on par with Hispanic American, African American, and AAPI segments.
- Up to 7.1% of the overall US population and 21% of Gen Z and 10.5% of Millennials consider themselves LGBTQ+. This is up from 5.6% overall self-identification in 2020.
- Household income is approximately double the national average (nearly $130,000 for gay couples), with 91% of adults aged 22+ employed full time and 93% having attended some college.
- The report also looks at intersectional and generational segments, an updated glossary of self-identifiers for both gender and sexual orientation, and a list of LGBTQ+ macrotrends.
New for 2022, the report includes interviews and accounts from leading LGBTQ+ influencers on YouTube, Tiktok, Instagram, and other digital media platforms as well as data on the rise of LGBTQ+ characters in TV and film.
According to Andrei Najjar, the CEO of The Pride Co-op, “It’s especially important to highlight the progress, creativity, and importance of the LGBTQ+ community this year more than ever amidst a backdrop of increasing political challenges and discrimination. But one thing has historically proven true about this community: It always comes together to rise up against all odds to champion for love and unity along with its amazing allies, as indicated by the most recent protests in Florida.” Najjar is referring to student protests and company walk-outs in Florida against the state’s recent “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
More data and statistics can be found at www.prideco-op.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Pride Co-op
Contact Person: Devon Qanta
Email: Send Email
Phone: 213-761-8273
City: Los Angeles
Country: United States
Website: www.prideco-op.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.