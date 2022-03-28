One of the must-read philosophy and psychology books of 2022, Bohemian Emancipation challenges conventional thinking around ideals, standards and principles

Any fool could descend from the mountain, and any dedicated spirit could climb the mountain, but only the greatest of all are able to create new mountains to climb.
Inspired by the great mind of Friedrich Nietzsche, author Albert Feynberg recently released his insightful treatise on free thinking, Bohemian Emancipation. This stimulating work is a call to action for readers from virtually all backgrounds, encouraging the everyday person to step beyond the confines of conventional thought.
Bohemian Emancipation focuses on analyzing, dissecting, and challenging ideals in social context. It encourages the audience to think freely without clinging to narrow-minded modern views that are too often built upon questionable historical antecedents. Based on meticulous research, Feynberg blends the core tenets of philosophy, sociology, and linguistics to deliver an impressive new interpretive framework.
Although best suited to academics due to the use of technical terminology, Bohemian Emancipation remains accessible to a general readership with a strong basis in the humanities. Feynberg is a shepherd of minds, creating an atmosphere that encourages criticism and evolving past a black-and-white point of view.
Early reviewers applaud Feynberg’s insightfulness, describing Bohemian Emancipation as a work that “magnificently tackles some of the most daunting questions in philosophy like the dichotomy between subjectivity and objectivity, human freedom, the traits of a theist god…” This praise is much deserved given Feynberg’s natural writing style, comfort with complex topics, and unique ability to dissect ideological ideas with care.
Bohemian Emancipation is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold. Feynberg’s additional projects on philosophy and psychology are currently in development.
Albert Wilhelm Feynberg is a Harvard-educated author with a passion for the works of Nietzsche, Hegel, and Schopenhauer. After extensive research and questioning the nature of the physical world, he began to experiment with theoretical physics as well. Feynberg’s studies culminated in the release of his standout debut, Bohemian Emancipation, and the release of a research paper on physics.
Media Contact
Company Name: Dabb Media
Contact Person: Charlotte Simmons
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://dabb.media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.