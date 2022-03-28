Public Notary Services Is Now Offering Featured Profiles For Free

Public Notary Services is pleased to announce that notaries who sign up with its service within the limited time frame, will get free featured profiles created for them.
The company is a leading online notary technology firm that sets itself far ahead of its competitors by also offering in-person and physical notary services – thanks to its network of mobile notaries and loan signing agents, spread across over 15,000 cities in the United States.
“We make the online notarization process a breeze. Simply upload your document, connect with a notary via video, and then download your notarized document.”
Additionally, Public Notary Services promises a high level of security with regards to handling client documents and the sensitive information they contain. The company works with reputable security firms such as SiteGround, SSLS (Encryption), McAfee, DocVerify for secure connection and document storage.
Notaries who have been with the company for at least six months, have described it as one of the best sources for notary leads. And also expressed their joy and satisfaction with the beefed-up profiles reserved for featured members.
Thanks to this recent announcement by the company, nonmembers who register within the given timeline will freely enjoy membership perks valued at $1,500, including the creation of a featured profile.
The company has also announced that it is set to unveil a partner program later this year, that will allow notaries to partner with and become franchisees of Public Notary Services.
Notaries interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can visit the company’s website or reach out to Public Notary Services via the contact info below.
Media Contact
Company Name: Public Notary Services
Contact Person: JP
Email: Send Email
Phone: 877-541-0234
Country: United States
Website: http://www.publicnotary.services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.