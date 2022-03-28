Public Notary Services Is Now Offering Featured Profiles For Free

The company has announced that notaries who sign up with its service within the limited time frame will get free featured profiles that would otherwise cost them $1,500 in membership fees

Public Notary Services is pleased to announce that notaries who sign up with its service within the limited time frame, will get free featured profiles created for them.

The company is a leading online notary technology firm that sets itself far ahead of its competitors by also offering in-person and physical notary services – thanks to its network of mobile notaries and loan signing agents, spread across over 15,000 cities in the United States.

“We make the online notarization process a breeze. Simply upload your document, connect with a notary via video, and then download your notarized document.”

Additionally, Public Notary Services promises a high level of security with regards to handling client documents and the sensitive information they contain. The company works with reputable security firms such as SiteGround, SSLS (Encryption), McAfee, DocVerify for secure connection and document storage.

Notaries who have been with the company for at least six months, have described it as one of the best sources for notary leads. And also expressed their joy and satisfaction with the beefed-up profiles reserved for featured members.

Thanks to this recent announcement by the company, nonmembers who register within the given timeline will freely enjoy membership perks valued at $1,500, including the creation of a featured profile.

The company has also announced that it is set to unveil a partner program later this year, that will allow notaries to partner with and become franchisees of Public Notary Services.

Notaries interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can visit the company’s website or reach out to Public Notary Services via the contact info below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Public Notary Services

Contact Person: JP

Email: Send Email

Phone: 877-541-0234

Country: United States

Website: http://www.publicnotary.services

