Forbes Business Council Accepts Kristin Molinaroli

Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide, announced recently that it has accepted Kristin Molinaroli, president of Avant and performance thought leader.
Members are selected for the Council based on a set of criteria including track records for impacting business growth metrics in addition to professional achievements and honors. Kristin Molinaroli’s 30 years of experience dedicated to supporting human performance was reviewed by the committee along with the diversity and extent of her career experience.
“I am looking forward to contributing to this extraordinary community of business leaders and partners,” said Kristin Molinaroli on being admitted to the Council. “The Council has a long legacy of helping bolster innovation throughout executive leadership through a number of resources and venues that I anticipate participating in quite actively.”
Kristin Molinaroli’s accolades transcend her executive career. She is a seven-time All-American athlete in her post collegiate running career, representing seven different USA teams including two World Championship Teams. Molinaroli earned her Ph.D. in Multicultural Psychology and began consulting in sports psychology with NCAA teams and individual athletes. Her current firm, Avant, helps leaders improve performance through improved recruitment and onboarding practices.
Members of the Council become part of a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally. The goal is to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and leaders like Kristin Molinaroli to reach peak professional influence and make an even greater impact on the business world. Through her membership, Molinaroli will have access to other leaders and receive invitations to work with a professional editorial team to share her insights in original Forbes.com content as well as participate in published Q&A panels with other experts.
“We are honored to welcome Kristin Molinaroli into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry.”
Forbes Business Council members are not only given networking support and access but also granted vetted business service partners, marketing collateral, and support from a concierge team.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
ABOUT KRISTIN MOLINAROLI
For the past 30 years, Kristin (Ihle) Molinaroli has focused on accelerating human performance – both personally and professionally. As president of Avant, Dr. Molinaroli is dedicated to talent, team and organizational performance for Fortune 500 companies and startups. Dr. Molinaroli established Avant’s Research and Development division to create technology-enabled products. In 2017 Avant launched its first two technology products – DEAL and LUMEN.
Media Contact
Company Name: Avant
Contact Person: Rebecca Fitzgerald
Email: Send Email
City: MILWAUKEE
State: WI
Country: United States
Website: https://www.avantleadership.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.