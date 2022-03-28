Forbes Business Council Accepts Kristin Molinaroli

Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide, announced recently that it has accepted Kristin Molinaroli, president of Avant and performance thought leader.

Members are selected for the Council based on a set of criteria including track records for impacting business growth metrics in addition to professional achievements and honors. Kristin Molinaroli’s 30 years of experience dedicated to supporting human performance was reviewed by the committee along with the diversity and extent of her career experience.

“I am looking forward to contributing to this extraordinary community of business leaders and partners,” said Kristin Molinaroli on being admitted to the Council. “The Council has a long legacy of helping bolster innovation throughout executive leadership through a number of resources and venues that I anticipate participating in quite actively.”

Kristin Molinaroli’s accolades transcend her executive career. She is a seven-time All-American athlete in her post collegiate running career, representing seven different USA teams including two World Championship Teams. Molinaroli earned her Ph.D. in Multicultural Psychology and began consulting in sports psychology with NCAA teams and individual athletes. Her current firm, Avant, helps leaders improve performance through improved recruitment and onboarding practices.

Members of the Council become part of a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally. The goal is to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and leaders like Kristin Molinaroli to reach peak professional influence and make an even greater impact on the business world. Through her membership, Molinaroli will have access to other leaders and receive invitations to work with a professional editorial team to share her insights in original Forbes.com content as well as participate in published Q&A panels with other experts.

“We are honored to welcome Kristin Molinaroli into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry.”

Forbes Business Council members are not only given networking support and access but also granted vetted business service partners, marketing collateral, and support from a concierge team.

ABOUT KRISTIN MOLINAROLI

For the past 30 years, Kristin (Ihle) Molinaroli has focused on accelerating human performance – both personally and professionally. As president of Avant, Dr. Molinaroli is dedicated to talent, team and organizational performance for Fortune 500 companies and startups. Dr. Molinaroli established Avant’s Research and Development division to create technology-enabled products. In 2017 Avant launched its first two technology products – DEAL and LUMEN.

