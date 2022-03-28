Can Massage Chairs Help Back Pain?

March 28, 2022 – A common question that gets asked when discussing the benefits of massage chairs is if they can help alleviate back pain, and as the leading retailer of massage and recliner chairs in Florida, the Modern Back is certainly no stranger to it. There is no debate that these machines are great for relaxing and relieving stress, but it has always been a point of contention among health experts how effective massage chairs are as a remedy for back pain and other similar ailments. According to the company, the simple answer is yes, but there are other factors that they highly suggest that those interested in getting one consider.

Key Benefits of Massage Chairs

Full-body massage chairs are designed to simulate the experience of a professional massage therapy session that one might get in a local spa or a massage parlor. Instead of human hands, the machines use a combination of roller tracks, air-compression bags, and heating pads. Some big and tall massage chairs also feature unique features like the infrared heating system of the Titan Jupiter LE massage chair or the hyper-realistic 4D massage technique of Osaki massage chairs. During a session, these mechanisms operate harmoniously based on a pattern that is dictated by the selected massage program, which can range from light and gentle strokes to vigorous taps and kneading.

Convenience is arguably the greatest advantage massage chairs have over sessions that are performed by professional massage therapists. It eliminates the need for booking appointments and having to pay regular fees at the spa or massage parlor. The owner of a massage chair can use it whenever they like, wherever they like – at home or even at the office. This is very advantageous, especially for people who suffer from chronic muscle pain.

How Do Massage Chairs Help Back Pain?

Most top-rated massage chairs are also excellent back massage chairs which means they feature comprehensive support to the muscle and bones in the back region of the body. Most of them can achieve the following or a combination of them:

Relieving Muscle Tension

Muscle tensions are described as the feeling of stiffness or rigidity of the muscles in a specific area of the body (in this case, the back) following intense physical activity. In some cases, symptoms can also surface as muscle cramps or episodes of spasms. This occurs when blood vessels get constricted which restricts the exchange of gasses and waste materials between cells. Massage therapy helps alleviate muscle tensions by correcting muscles that have remained contracted much longer than they needed to be, thereby “untangling” the blood vessels present in them.

Improves Blood and Lymph Circulation

Using heat therapy and the rhythmic kneading and strokes of a roller track, the massage chair can significantly improve the blood circulation of not just the back, but also the entire body. With blood supplying the different organs of the body with a sufficient supply of oxygen, it can perform tasks much more efficiently and heal injuries faster. It also supports the lymphatic system similarly which facilitates the flow of ⅓ of the body’s fluids.

Promoting Good Posture

Another common cause of back pain is bad posture. Having bad posture means that the body is putting weight and pressure in muscles and bones that are not designed for such physical stress. If left unchanged for an extended period, it could cause semi-permanent deformities as bones start to weaken and muscles shrink. Massage chairs can help prevent this by positioning the body during the session in such a way that it adapts a healthier posture. Massage chairs like the Osaki Paragon that can recline in the zero-gravity position achieve this very effectively by distributing weight evenly across the body.

Releases “Feel-good” hormones

Massage therapy stimulates the release of endorphins, hormones produced by the nervous system that acts as a pain-reliever. These hormones promote the feelings of liveliness and relaxation and inhibits the levels of adrenaline present in the body. It works very similarly to opioids but is completely natural and non-addictive. The pain-relief it offers can significantly reduce the pain from an aching back. Massage chairs that offer better recovery for the lower back like the Amamedic Hilux come to mind when aiming for this benefit.

Can Massage Chairs Cause Injury?

As of writing this article, there is yet to be a case of a serious injury directly caused by the use of massage chairs. Nevertheless, it is highly recommended that people with comorbidities consult their physician first before using the deep-tissue massage features of their massage chairs. Women undergoing pregnancy are also advised not to use the heat therapy function as it may pose a risk of their body overheating when used incorrectly. Most top-selling massage chairs also have manuals with details concerning the safe usage of the machine under different circumstances.

Common Issues When Using a Massage Chair?

There is no benefit to using the massage chair for more than an hour. In fact, it could even cause the muscles to become tender. Massage chairs are best used for short 30 min sessions, and after that, they can be turned off and just be used as regular recliner chairs. Another common issue is when people immediately go for the high-intensity deep tissue massage, which could actually hurt the body if it is not prepared for it.

Conclusion

Massage chairs are excellent machines that can help people relax their muscles effectively and reduce back pain in the comfort of their own homes. Their cumulative benefits after years of use can easily justify their expensive price, and when combined with a healthy lifestyle and proper medication, can prevent the pain from resurfacing entirely. The Modern back invites people who have experienced these hardships to try their massage chairs and see for themselves why they are highly coveted.

