Bitcoin Legend (BCL) was listed on Lbank exchange and will be Lunch Hero NFT Card

Today’s world is in the fourth industrial revolution, and there is no doubt that blockchain technology will play an important role in it. Created to realize people’s ideals, BITCOIN LEGEND (BCL) aims to become a platform that builds a decentralized application ecosystem using blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and metaverse systems in the field of the fourth industrial revolution.
Introducing BITCOIN LEGEND
As a cryptocurrency based on ERC-20, BITCOIN LEGEND (BCL) features an upcoming NFT market platform and a future metaverse game with hero NFT card inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. It has launched its App on both Google Play Store and Apple Store, and currently has about 2,000,000 users.
There is a 3 Earn strategy in BITCOIN LEGEND that provide users 3 ways to earn more tokens.
The first one is Mine to Earn, which addresses the problems of Bitcoin mining by making the mining process on smartphone. When the mined BCL is listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, it serves as a digital asset as well as an investment.
The second one is Make to Earn, users can make their own NFT avatars, NFT items, then buy and sell them to make a profit. BITCOIN LEGEND uses AI technology to create webtoon characters similar to the real users themselves. Users can also produce clothing, ornaments and other game items. Hero History is made by Webtoon and Song (Webtoon+Rapper’ Rap+NFT animation). It got 300,000 views in 10 days after it was uploaded on YouTube. (https://youtu.be/s0FSVXZ-wSs)
The third one is Play to Earn, BITCOIN LEGEND network will implement economic activities on the metaverse using previously created NFT avatar cards, as well as virtual real estate, users can play the game or invest in virtual real estate on the metaverse and make a profit from these activities.
In addition to all these ways to earn BCL tokens, BITCOIN LEGEND is also starting a community airdrop which will distribute BCL for free. Community users can participate in the airdrop by installing BITCOIN LEGEND App.
About BCL Token
The BCL token was listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2022, investors who are interested in BITCOIN LEGEND investment can easily buy and sell BCL on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BCL on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market. Bitcoin Legend plans to implement lock-up and staking policies to reduce circulation due to mining and improve its value in the market. (Lbank website https://bit.ly/3sUsXRr)
Hero NFT Card: The Hero NFT Card, which is being promoted through a YouTube video, will be issued around May, and it is said that the payment method will be received with BCL, the governance token of Bitcoin Legend.
For information on the Hero NFT card issuance method and items, please refer to the official website of Bitcoin Legend. (https://www.bitcoinlegend.org)
