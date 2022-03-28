EduMon Launches New Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Solution for Education

EduMon announced today the launch of their New Indoor Air Quality Monitoring platform, EduMon CleanAir 2.0. Designed specifically for Educational institutions across the globe, the CleanAir 2.0 platform now adds the ability for monitoring at a classroom, school, school district, state or country level.
Poor air quality in the classroom doesn’t just affect student health and wellbeing but also learning capacity through concentration loss, tiredness and fatigue.
Many schools have air conditioning units to regulate the temperature and humidity; however, they recycle the same air. Airconditioning cannot reduce or monitor pollutants in the air such as CO2, PM2.5 & 10, HCHO or O3.
The rise in CO2 levels in the classroom from exhalation by students indirectly suggests the increased presence of tiny aerosols from breathing, sneezing, or coughing, which are carriers of viral diseases such as influenza and COVID19.
Due to poor ventilation and an inability to replace stale air with fresh air, CO2 will rise in aerosols and droplets.
“At EduMon we have developed an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring platform that combines battery-powered wireless sensors with an easy-to-use online dashboard”, said Mark Winter, Chief Executive Officer at Edumon. “Our CleanAir platform provides a real-time view of classroom air quality, historical air quality data and provides custom reports based on thresholds across your country, state, individual schools, or individual classrooms”, Mark said.
EduMon’s 9-in-1 sensors measure and report on various ambient conditions, including Temperature, Humidity, CO2, PIR, Light, Barometric Pressure, HCHO, O3, PM 2.5 and PM10.
The IoT sensors connect over a LoRaWAN wireless network, an extremely low-power, a long-range wireless technology designed with IoT (Internet of Things) in mind.
“Our Mission is to provide a healthy learning environment for EVERY educational institution and promote a healthy and productive environment for your students and teachers. Order our EduMon sensors and platform now”, Mark concluded.
Media Contact
Company Name: EduMon
Contact Person: Mark Winter
Email: Send Email
Phone: +61 7 5699 9801
Country: Australia
Website: http://www.edumon.com.au/
