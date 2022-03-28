Transforming the Lives of Men All Over the World with BASIX

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while slowly adapting to a new normal, a lot of people have dedicated their energy to new hobbies and goals. And as some sources of income and livelihood were affected, some people also had to improvise and look for ways to continuously earn a living. In South Texas, a former private personal trainer took charge of his life and found a new calling in the form of online fitness and nutrition coaching particularly for men.
At the age of 25 years old, Aaron Alaniz knew that he wanted to make himself successful no matter what. While his previous job was obviously affected by the pandemic to the point that his bank account became negative, he thought of a creative way to still deliver results to potential clients without the means of going house to house as he formerly did. As a result, this was when BASIX was born, an elite fitness and nutrition coaching company for men. When asked what they have to offer to their clients, this is what Aaron has to say, “We help busy men build lean muscle, burn off stubborn body fat and increase mental clarity within 16 weeks or less.”
Initially, Aaron was pursuing his dream of becoming a hip hop recording artist from the age of 18 to 23. He was using his money working as a personal trainer to afford the music equipment that he was using while also battling with depression, and poor performance in the classroom. With little to no progress being made, he decided to make a pivot and serve others through his actual expertise, which was clearly fitness. Through BASIX, Aaron is on a mission of transforming the lives of men all over the world. With his professional experience of over six years in the health and fitness industry, there is no stopping or slowing him down. Aaron is passionate about his business more than anything else.
With his entrepreneurial interest, Aaron maximized the opportunities brought about by the pandemic. He mastered the ways of achieving personal transformation within a year and decided to share this with people who were struggling with the pandemic and needed a break. Specifically, BASIX now offers customized workout programs, detailed nutrition protocols, and 1:1 coaching like no other service out there.
But what makes BASIX unique is their level of support and accountability. They provide their VIP students with unlimited 1:1 Zoom support, unlimited 1:1 text support, 3 weekly group coaching calls, a private members only discord community and so much more.
Experience real results and achieve rapid transformation. For more information about BASIX, visit https://www.basixbrigade.com/.
About BASIX
BASIX is an elite fitness and nutrition coaching company for men founded by Aaron Alaniz, a 25-year old entrepreneur and coach from South Texas.
Media Contact
Company Name: BASIX
Contact Person: Aaron Alaniz
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.basixbrigade.com/
