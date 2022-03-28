Meet Amay Brown, Miss Jersey City US Nation 2022

Born in 2001, on the tropical Island of Jamaica, the aspiring actress and model, Amay Brown, used her burning dream as motivation to reach her career goals. She had a passion for the entertainment industry as young as 6 years old. In those early years, she enjoyed acting in skits/plays, modeling around her yard, and pretending to be a businesswoman. After migrating to the United States, she followed her career dreams and studied Theater Arts in middle and high school and took part in fashion shows.

Amay Brown is expected to graduate from Business School in Spring of 2023, with two degrees in Supply Chain & Leadership Management.

In her spare time and breaks from school, Amay enjoys doing background acting on TV shows/movies (Law & Order SVU, Disney Wu-Tang Saga, Netflix: The Politician…etc). Living in NJ, she often travels to NY for work in the entertainment industry and aspires to someday be a lead/supporting actress. Amay also uses her spare time to learn American Sign Language, crocheting, working out at the gym, planning a more detailed future, and volunteering. She has participated in soup kitchens, organized venues for events, food drives, and ushering at events in her community. With the drive to help her community, Amay has signed up to volunteer at the Community Food-bank of New Jersey. Growing up, Amay witnessed the desperate need for change, and joined the Red Cross at a young age, and is now joining the American Red Cross family to help with disaster. Amay Brown enjoys engaging with children, reading storybooks, and helping them to develop skills. This motivated her to volunteer at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center and interact with the children.

Amay’s sublimity, professionalism, humbleness, and determination has served her by being chosen out of over 300 applicants to be the titleholder of Miss Jersey City US Nation 2022 and will be advancing to compete for the Miss New Jersey crown in June 2022. Amay hopes to inspire others to reach high for their dreams, even if they have to reach alone because only you can unlock the greatness that you were born to be.

Stay up to date with Amay’s venture as the reigning Miss Jersey City US Nation 2022 titleholder and follow her on Instagram @amayzing247.

Photo Credits: Aldo Antonio Instagram: @aldofotografia

Media Contact

Company Name: Readers’ Favorite LLC

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-RF-REVIEW

City: Louisville

State: KY 40202

Country: United States

Website: https://readersfavorite.com

