Talent Recruitment Titan Scancruit Reinvents Headhunting for Growing Global Demand

Wilmington, DE – According to a survey by Wakefield Research, 3 in 5 professionals would relocate in search of a better position. In fact, 31 percent say they will move overseas to further their careers. Internationally renowned Scancruit is perfectly positioned to meet these growing needs. The Scandinavian-based recruitment firm, with headquarters in Dubai, fills professional and executive openings all over the globe. The curated team of talent seekers has a proven system that brings together a select business clientele with qualified and fully vetted applicants.
Scancruit prides itself on building lasting relationships with employers and employees by going one step further to ensure a successful placement. The VV team of experts, provide a smooth onboarding experience by offering a “Buddy system” to help new arrivals get acclimated to their new surroundings. This recognized orientation method “increases productivity of new hires and enhances job satisfaction.”
Each candidate goes through a rigorous verification process with every portion of their resume scrutinized and confirmed for accuracy, to ensure a refined pool of candidates. According to ResumeBuilder.com, 40% of applicants rely on their skills and abilities, years of experience, and education. Scancruit removes these concerns with their deep background checks, which ensures a reliable fit for the job. Scancruit takes the guesswork out of sifting through unqualified job seekers. Instead, they offer a selection of fully investigated forerunners for review.
In business since 2014, the recruiting giant increased its footprint with full-time experts in Denmark, UAE, Spain and the United States. This headhunting company is upending the industry with its revolutionary recruitment and retention programs. The team also handles human resources concerns and security. Businesses and would-be employees can rest assured their match is a solid connection.
To date, Scancruit has successfully placed over 1,400 talented professionals in 12 countries. Despite their phenomenal growth, the leaders at Scancruit say what is most important is “we value people.” Scancruit knows new employees have concerns, such as how to deal with culture shock, language barriers, and even health concerns. This is where this people-centered company sets itself apart from the crowd. The focus is on a lasting partnership and satisfactory placement. The experts at Scancruit can walk the business and the employees through the process and pressures of acclimating to new surroundings.
