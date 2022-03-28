Hair Stylist Single-Handedly Revolutionizes The Beauty Industry

Providing Mobile Beauty Services At Your Fingertips!

Since the pandemic emerged, personal safety, hygiene, e-commerce and mobile services have become of utmost importance to all families world-wide. Sarah Lillian, the founder and CEO of Hair Everywhere Mobile Salons took this change to heart. She realizes that the pandemic has fundamentally changed how we function in society. This change is creating a massive shift in how beauty businesses are able to grow and evolve.

Sarah has been a mobile beauty business owner since 2005. In this time her mobile beauty business has enabled her to serve a diverse clientele including home-bound clients, families, events, as well as Hollywood celebrities. Six years ago she envisioned and began working on a mobile beauty app that would provide beauty services and products to anyone, anywhere. Little did she know she would be launching the app in the middle of a world-wide pandemic. People all over the world continue to demand elevated safety protocols. However, conventional salons that have clients congregate in one space do not provide that. Of course, the big downside to all of this for the beauty industry is that many of these conventional salons are suffering greatly because they are still operating an out-dated business model. This model limits luxury, safety, convenience and the ability to scale because their income is limited by the number of chairs available in the salon. It’s no wonder why so many salons are changing their business models to incorporate mobile beauty services into their brick and mortar operations.

The Hair Everywhere Mobile Salons App is an innovative take on how the salon industry can operate services. The booking system allows mobile salons to operate without competition via geographical location inside of the app. The Mobile Salon Booking System is available for hair stylists and salon owners alike. They can develop their own mobile beauty businesses, sell products, obtain their own exclusive booking buttons for their locations, socialize and easily operate their businesses with their proprietary marketing system “Hyper-Location Target marketing”.

Since the Hair Everywhere Mobile Salons App was launched in August of 2021, it’s popularity is growing nation-wide. There are many uses for it, including mobile beauty services, socializing, shopping for beauty products or for business development purposes. This beauty app is catered to both people looking for beauty services and entrepreneurs, alike.

If you are a hairstylist or salon owner and are looking for a full business development support system, this is the app to lean on. The Hair Everywhere Mobile Salons app supports all of its users by offering a seamlessly smooth, easy to operate, user-friendly experience. It’s an all-in-one platform to grow your mobile beauty business and maximize profitability. Clients benefit from the convenience and luxury that mobile beauty services provide. Some say the app itself operates somewhat like an Uber for beauty services. We’re impressed that a single hair stylist has created a technology that may forever change how beauty services operate.

