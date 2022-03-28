Musical Artist "Jezy" Is As Creative As It Gets…

JEZY this and JEZY that. Whether it’s JEZY music, JEZY merchandise, JEZY ninjas, JEZY models, JEZY facts or JEZY Memes. He always finds ways to stay on brand at all times. He even took it up another level turning his 2019 Toyota Camry XSE into the JEZY-mobile. Littered with a combination of black and white stickers created at their home. JEZY and his life partner Jessica have found so many ways to stay in everyone’s day to day lives. The JEZY-mobile is just 1 example of many.

Let’s talk about the company! JEZY music is a Music and merchandise company. The music he creates is totally different from the main stream. Normally when people come in contact with something new or different it’s immediately a negative response. JEZY’S style is different. The topics he chooses to discuss in his music is refreshingly different. He knows he has something special and refuses to let the doubters alter his goals and purpose. “If people don’t like my music, I ask why? I want to know why I didn’t connect with them. How could I improve? Then I thank them for the feedback and wish them a good day.”

JEZY makes “Clean Rap”. Incase you never heard of it, it’s rapping with no explicit content. So naturally, I asked why he choose to make clean rap music? He said; “I have a 4 year old that loves every song I make. Everything has be clean for him to listen and sing along! It starts with My son, then his friends and their parents and so on, JEZY is family driven. This is one of the things that makes JEZY special. He’s doing something that not enough rappers are doing; He’s starting a wave of something so transcending he’s making it ‘The next thing’. Just like Steph Curry shooting threes from the logo at half court. JEZY is making the way for clean rap just the same. He recently just released his new record “ANXIETY” March 25th 2022. The Melodic hook and relatable song will definitely make you move in a way you don’t think you would by this tittle but it does. When asked what made him make “ANXIETY” he said; “We all deal with Anxiety. Some of us every day, like myself. I figured I could bring more awareness as well as provide strength for those in need of help.” This is definitely a song you should add to your playlist. He’s been releasing songs every 2 months for the past year and still continues to put out quality records since his last EP SECOND CHANCE.

Now let’s talk about that trendy JEZY merchandise. It’s a no brainer. These two know how to market their brand. Whenever you purchase any JEZY merch you instantly become a JEZY-model which means; if you take a photo wearing the merch and send to JEZY he then puts that photo across all his social platforms and tags you! JEZY took branding up a level when he introduced his JEZY ninjas. Those essentially are supporters of JEZY in different parts of CANADA and USA who network and push the JEZY brand. They are also rewarded with some FREE merch with the custom ninja silhouette on the back of the JEZY shirt. The goals of JEZY and Jessica is to have the brand be one of the most recognizable brands in the world. While making impactful music to the youth and all the listeners across the demographic. They’re also working on a JEZY show Based on educational learning like; “clean up time”, “foods my body loves”, “how to brush your teeth” etc) Educational clean rap, can you believe it!? It’s still in the early stages of development but they continue to show the drive to keep learning new things while expanding on what they know and constantly finding ways to improve. It’s that tenacious go getter mindset which has them thinking they can conquer any goal they create.

Instagram is his most attractive platform with a wide variety of content! Flooded with JEZY Merch, Ninjas, Models, Facts, Memes and Music to keep his followers completely engaged. I asked him what his theory is with the intense branding and he said; “well if someone doesn’t like my music, I wonder if they would like the merch? How about the Facts? Maybe a JEZY meme instead! I’m confident you’ll find my content worth while in one way or another. Positive vibes and using the law of probability to attract all.” JEZY is a different breed and he’s determined to get where he wants to be…and that, is in all of YOUR heads!

