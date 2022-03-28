Angelina Yacht Charter Adds New Watertoys for Rent To Their Yacht Chartering Service

Award-winning yacht charter company, Angelina Yacht Charter, announce the addition of the The Lift3 eFoil to their watertoys for rent with yacht chartering

The team at Angelina Yacht Charter has stayed true to their commitment of delivering the best experience to enthusiasts of water adventure as the company recently upgraded their offerings, enabling customers to rent eFoil Surfboard while Yacht Charter in Croatia. The move allows customers to have more fun experience with the latest watertoys in the market, especially with the electric surfboard, the Lift3 eFoil.

Croatia has one of the most spectacular coastlines and countless island jewels in the world, helping to create a sailing charter experience that is second-to-none. The breathtaking scenery, natural beauty, countless unspoiled beaches and secluded coves with turquoise waters for swimming on the Croatian coast have all endeared millions of tourists and travelers to the country. Croatia remains one of the top destinations for water activities and Angelina Yacht Charter has ensured that residents and visitors get nothing but the best experience, as substantiated by the recently added watertoys.

Angelina Yacht Charter is availing customers the Lift3 eFoil, offering up to two hours of ride time and rechargeable batteries, with speeds of up to 48km/h, and a handheld remote for controlling the board. The charter company is presenting two models in the EXTRAS offer: 5’4 Cruiser eFoil and the 5’9 Explorer eFoil, delivering more stability and easier maneuverability.

In addition to allowing clients rent the latest Watertoys while Yacht Chartering in Croatia, Angelina Yacht Charter also offers a plethora of services and packages to unbelievable destinations in different parts of the country. The unique combination of relative affordability, quality service delivery, and comprehensiveness, has endeared the brand to lovers of water activities.

For further information about the watertoys and how to enjoy the best yacht charter in Croatia as delivered by Angelina Yacht Charter, visit – https://www.angelina.hr/. Angelina Yacht Charter can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

About Angelina Yacht Charter

Angelina Yacht Charter was founded in in 1995 as a small family business. Over the years, the yacht charter company have grown their fleet, currently boasting more than 170 sailing yachts, catamarans, motor yachts and motor boats in five nautical bases, including Sukosan, Biograd, Sibenik, Rogoznica and Trogir.

Media Contact

Company Name: Angelina Yachtcharter Croatia

Contact Person: Luka Sangulin

Email: Send Email

Phone: +385 23 385 293

Country: Croatia

Website: https://www.angelina.hr

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Angelina Yacht Charter Adds New Watertoys for Rent To Their Yacht Chartering Service