Angelina Yacht Charter Adds New Watertoys for Rent To Their Yacht Chartering Service

The team at Angelina Yacht Charter has stayed true to their commitment of delivering the best experience to enthusiasts of water adventure as the company recently upgraded their offerings, enabling customers to rent eFoil Surfboard while Yacht Charter in Croatia. The move allows customers to have more fun experience with the latest watertoys in the market, especially with the electric surfboard, the Lift3 eFoil.
Croatia has one of the most spectacular coastlines and countless island jewels in the world, helping to create a sailing charter experience that is second-to-none. The breathtaking scenery, natural beauty, countless unspoiled beaches and secluded coves with turquoise waters for swimming on the Croatian coast have all endeared millions of tourists and travelers to the country. Croatia remains one of the top destinations for water activities and Angelina Yacht Charter has ensured that residents and visitors get nothing but the best experience, as substantiated by the recently added watertoys.
Angelina Yacht Charter is availing customers the Lift3 eFoil, offering up to two hours of ride time and rechargeable batteries, with speeds of up to 48km/h, and a handheld remote for controlling the board. The charter company is presenting two models in the EXTRAS offer: 5’4 Cruiser eFoil and the 5’9 Explorer eFoil, delivering more stability and easier maneuverability.
In addition to allowing clients rent the latest Watertoys while Yacht Chartering in Croatia, Angelina Yacht Charter also offers a plethora of services and packages to unbelievable destinations in different parts of the country. The unique combination of relative affordability, quality service delivery, and comprehensiveness, has endeared the brand to lovers of water activities.
For further information about the watertoys and how to enjoy the best yacht charter in Croatia as delivered by Angelina Yacht Charter, visit – https://www.angelina.hr/. Angelina Yacht Charter can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
About Angelina Yacht Charter
Angelina Yacht Charter was founded in in 1995 as a small family business. Over the years, the yacht charter company have grown their fleet, currently boasting more than 170 sailing yachts, catamarans, motor yachts and motor boats in five nautical bases, including Sukosan, Biograd, Sibenik, Rogoznica and Trogir.
Media Contact
Company Name: Angelina Yachtcharter Croatia
Contact Person: Luka Sangulin
Email: Send Email
Phone: +385 23 385 293
Country: Croatia
Website: https://www.angelina.hr
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Angelina Yacht Charter Adds New Watertoys for Rent To Their Yacht Chartering Service
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.