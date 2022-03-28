Embrace the Fashion of the Future with Dobermen

This new high fashion brand is making waves for its upcoming Genesis 01 collection, offering limited edition 100% vegan sneakers that serve a cause.

Shoes may be, in fact, the most important part of a person’s overall outfit. Aside from providing protection and comfort, choice of footwear also reflects an individual’s personality, lifestyle, and status. At Dobermen, they have elevated shoes to being more than just a fashion statement – they are bringing fashion for a better planet.

What exactly is fashion for a better planet? Dobermen is changing the course of the high fashion industry with their sustainable solutions and unique product offerings. Those who wish to get exclusively designed artisan products that are 100% vegan, responsibly produced, and unique have got to check out Dobermen’s line of sneakers.

Titled Genesis 01, Dobermen’s first sneaker collection is more than what meets the eye. There are four models in this collection, each with a distinctive print created in partnership with a street artist from Hamburg. But what makes this collection more interesting is that every model is produced in limited quantities and is made from an innovative material called grape leather. They do not create a product twice, guaranteeing that there are only a chosen few who’d get to flaunt their shoe designs.

To maintain the exclusivity and uniqueness of their product, Dobermen have maximized digital technology and combined it with a passion for fashion. Particularly, their four sneaker models are numbered up to 2,500, with each pair assigned to a unique NFT. By using this blockchain technology, their customers are able to fight counterfeits and have full ownership of the product together with its 3D digital files.

Not to mention that owning a pair of sneakers from Dobermen automatically makes a customer a member of their website club, where they can have access to pre-purchasing rights on future collections, and monthly giveaways and raffles. As for their 22/23 collection, Dobermen is adding clothing and two new shoe designs, plus an option to get a custom 3D avatar in their metaverse.

As a brand that has positioned themselves on sustainability, every pair of Dobermen shoes sold is for a good cause. They are working with four funding goals towards a better planet, namely, do it all, no hunger, free wildlife, and clean oceans. Dedicated to sustainability and preserving the current state of the planet, Dobermen has also successfully developed a business model that operates on an efficient production model that matches their demand and limited orders.

Join Dobermen in creating the fashion of the future. For more information about Dobermen, visit their website at https://www.dobermen.com/.

About Dobermen

Dobermen is a global fashion brand that offers 100% plant-based sneakers backed by NFTs. Their Genesis 01 collection, which includes four sneaker models, is set to release on April 27, 2022 at 6pm (GMT). Each model is limited to only 2,500 units.

