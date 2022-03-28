Meet Dr. Shola Ezeokoli, Physician Turned Public Speaker and Life Coach For Professional Women

Dr. Shola Ezeokoli, a career medical doctor, has taken leaps and bounds to break barriers and transcend her traditional role as a physician to become a vibrant and influential life coach for professional women. Dr. Shola is the CEO and founder of Balance With Dr. Shola LLC. She is an ICF trained professional coach and strategist, corporate and conference speaker, #1 Amazon best-selling author, and triple licensed internal medicine physician.
Although she began her illustrious career as a medical doctor, her passion for helping people go to the next level of their lives led her into public speaking, writing, and professional coaching.
Dr. Shola provides aspiring professionals the methods and framework to live fulfilling lives, free from stress and burnout by teaching them to create lives of balance and total life harmony through her coaching programs and motivational speaking.
“Enjoy the life you have worked so hard to build,” is something Dr. Shola advises in her program. “You were born to do more than just pay bills and die. You don’t need to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.”
As a coach and speaker, Dr. Shola is uniquely positioned to help women with their specific struggles. She creates practical solutions that work, tailoring her service to help women create unique solutions that work specifically for their individual lives.
“I love to see the smiles on people’s faces when I help give them empowering information that they can then take and use to make changes in every aspect of their lives. I do this effectively without shaming people, but making them realize that they too have the power to create their own change. This is what I was put on earth to do,” states Dr. Shola.
Dr. Shola has achieved wide recognition, having been featured on Fox 32 news, half post, WVON radio, I heart radio, and blackdoctor.org. She has also been a guest on outcome health TV, and educational health TV network which airs in all 50 states of the United States, including University of Chicago, Kaiser Permanente, and Stanford University.
Ultimately, her goal is to help women become the best version of themselves and create the lives they want without sacrificing their health, happiness, peace of mind, or prosperity.
For additional information about Dr. Shola, visit sholaezeokoli.com.
About Dr. Shola:
Dr. Shola Ezeokoli is the multi-talented founder and CEO of Balance with Dr. Shola LLC and the Physician Heal Yourself brand. Known for her vibrant personality and innovative approach to professional and lifestyle coaching, Dr. Shola is passionate about helping early to mid-career women create lives of more wealth, autonomy, freedom, and fun through her work as a professional coach, speaker, and author.
As a triple licensed Internal Medicine Doctor with nearly twenty years of clinical experience, Dr. Shola understands the unique challenges of being a career woman. After witnessing her high-achieving colleagues suffer under the intense pressure that comes with a career in medicine, Dr. Shola decided she wanted to do more to support professional women ease the burdens of high stress and beat burnout. This desire led her to explore her interests and talents outside of medicine and use them to help her colleagues.
Media Contact
Company Name: Balance With Dr Shola LLC
Contact Person: Shola Ezeokoli
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: sholaezeokoli.com
