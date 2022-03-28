Black Label Artistry's SMP for Women

As a woman, our hair is so important to us. It shapes our identity and ignites a confidence within us. So, when our hair begins to thin or falls out – we lose a bit of who we are.
On top of everything hormonal a woman must deal with in a lifetime, medication, stress, dermatological issues, post-partum and even certain hairstyles can all be a root cause of hair loss in women.
With everyday stress and today’s society moving so fast, it is no wonder that hair loss is becoming a common factor for women on top of everything else. It should no longer be an issue that women lose their hair and should be made less of a taboo subject in today’s society.
Thankfully, women don’t necessarily suffer from total baldness like men, but a lack of density is the bigger problem. It tends to be a more general, all-over thinning process. However, as it is slowly becoming a more open subject to be discussed, it is becoming apparent how much of a problem it really is.
So, what can we do to help?
Like men, women can undergo scalp micropigmentation, also known as SMP, to help recreate some of that density to eliminate the contrast between the bare scalp and the hair. The pigment is implanted into the woman’s scalp to mimic hair follicles which helps to create the illusion of thicker looking hair.
Your SMP artist will work through your hair, section by section, to create an underlying shading effect. This will create the illusion of fuller, thicker hair.
It is a none-invasive treatment where specialised pigments are used with a machine equipped with a microneedle. The SMP artist will implant a series of tiny dots to represent the impression of hair follicles throughout the existing hairline.
SMP is much more suited to those with brunette or red hair. Your artist will create the perfect shade using colour mixes that are not primary colours. As a lighter brown does not contain high concentration of stable colours, you will find this is why more fair-haired people aren’t suited to the treatment and is better for those with darker hair.
Before treatment, you must research your artist thoroughly because SMP is a precise science and specialised skill. As with any kind of tattoo, pigment depth is critical, along with pigment selection. You don’t want your artist to choose a pigment that will fade away from your hair colour over time.
This treatment should only ever be carried out by someone who is a fully qualified technician. They must be a highly skilled individual who is specifically trained in skin physiology, colour theory and the complexities of the ingredients of a pigment.
Don’t be overly concerned if you notice the appearance of thinning hair; you are not the first and certainly won’t be the last.
