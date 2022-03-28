Flawless Permanent Eyebrows with Birds of Prey Artistry + Aesthetics

Different types of permanent eyebrows.

Over the years, eyebrows have slowly become the focal point of many young women when it comes to applying their makeup.

So much money and time is spent finding the right brow product or the proper treatment to get that made up yet natural-looking brow.

There are so many products on the market to try and achieve that desired look. There are gels, liners and powders. Then there is the time spent applying them. There are also so many treatments to choose from, such as HD Brows, Brow Sculpt and Brow Lamination – which are all three to four weekly treatments.

Imagine never having to worry about having to fill in your eyebrows again. Enter Permanent Makeup.

Permanent eyebrows take away all the stress of that regular maintenance and choices of forever changing products.

Permanent makeup can completely change and enhance the features on your entire face. Not necessarily changing how you look, but simply creating a better version of you.

There are many different kinds of permanent eyebrows which you can choose from today. It essentially comes down to what style you are after and your skin type.

Working closely with your PMU artist, you can together decide what suits your face.

Different types of permanent eyebrows

Microblading simulates natural hair-like strokes creating natural and realistic results. This type of permanent makeup is done manually, with a ‘micro’ blade that creates those thin, natural hair strokes.

Microblading isn’t suitable for those who suffer from oily skin. This skin type can cause the lines to blur or expand a little compared to those with any other skin type.

Hybrid brows are created in two stages. Microblading and microshading.Microblading gives the crisp hair strokes using the tool and the second stage, the microshading. This uses the cosmetic digital tattooing machine, creating depth to the brow.

Like microbladed brows, if you have an oily skin type, this isn’t going to be suited for you. If you like the idea of strokes and have a contradictory skin type, you can opt for machine strokes.

Stardust brows create a softer, powdery looking effect. They give the same illusion that a dusty, soft powdered brow product would give, but without the makeup. A digital machine is used to create your stardust brows, which will create a shading technique for the desired look. These are perfect for all skin types, so you don’t need to worry.

How long will my brows last?

Everyone is different; however, the pigment will fade over time due to the skin’s natural exfoliation process. As your skin naturally desquamates, so does your pigment attached to the cells.

Permanent makeup can last anywhere from 3 months to 9 years. It is preferred to be called permanent makeup rather than ‘semi’ permanent because although the pigment fades, it never entirely disappears from your skin.

To ensure you get complete longevity of your treatment, you must attend your colour touch up, and the correct protocol for your aftercare is followed.

Media Contact

Company Name: Birds of Prey Artistry

Contact Person: Team Micro

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.birdsofpreyartistry.com/

