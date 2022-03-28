Tech4TH Partners with FirstHive to Deliver Intelligent Engagement to Organizations in Travel and Hospitality

Chicago, U.S.A – Tech4TH Solutions, an AI-focused global travel technology solutions and services company, today announced its partnership with FirstHive, an industry leading Customer Data Platform. The partnership enhances the position of Tech4TH in delivering intelligent engagement to its clients in the travel and hospitality industry. It allows Tech4TH to combine its experience in technology, consulting, and domain knowledge of the industry with FirstHive’s data platform, empowering companies to take control of their data and enabling enhanced customer experience and greater marketing ROI.

Global enterprises across industries are looking for ways to more effectively gain actionable insights from large data sets using artificial intelligence (AI). Increasingly so in the travel and hospitality industry where delightful traveler experience is not a mere requirement, but a critical decision-making factor. With data flowing from all directions, organizations need complete visibility of each traveler/guest and the associated interactions with the brand in order to tailor personalized offers and experiences. AI becomes the catalyst in enabling this.

“Partnership with FirtsHive falls squarely in the sweet spot where Tech4TH is positioned in delivering intelligent engagement to our client’s customers, colleagues, and the community. FirstHive’s Customer Data Platform serves as a starting point to drive intelligent hyper-personalized engagement enabling a 360-degree view of customers,” said Siva Vajjhala, Tech4TH Chief Executive Officer. “As a full-stack Customer Data platform, FirstHive becomes the single source of truth for customer identity and data within our clients’ analytics ecosystem and acts as the central brain or system of intelligence by delivering seamless cross-tool and cross-channel communication for the customer experience and growth teams in an organization.”

“We are excited to partner with such a respected company like Tech4TH,” said Aditya Bhamidipaty, founder and CEO of FirstHive. “Together with their advanced AI-powered technology and our state of the art customer data platform, we will breathe fresh air into the hospitality industry through our strategic use of new technologies.”

Tech4TH is a brainchild of three technologists, bringing over 75 years of combined expertise in creating innovative tech solutions. Tech4TH’s mission is to reimagine travel by building digital solutions that drive AI-powered intelligent engagement for travel and hospitality enterprises with their customers, colleagues, and the community.

FirstHive helps organizations take control of their customer data and provide a suite of tools that enable them to execute highly personalized campaigns that achieve exponentially higher ROIs. This is accomplished by bringing together data from every customer touch point. FirstHive has 100+ product integrations today across CRM, Mobile analytics, Web re-targeting, Voice/Customer care, Cloud telephony, CMS, Ad networks, Programmatic ad tools, Social, etc.

Today 30+ large global enterprises including some of Asia’s Top 10 Banks, world’s largest Pet Food company, world’s leading FMCG company, world’s leading Fund Management companies, world’s leading Beauty company, world’s leading Eye Care company, among others leverage FirstHive to drive their marketing objectives.

About Tech4TH Solutions:

Tech4TH is a global digital solutions and services company focused exclusively on the Travel & Hospitality (“T&H”) industry. It is founded by three technologists with over 75 years of combined expertise in creating innovative tech solutions to deliver client value. Their mission is to reimagine travel by building digital solutions that drive AI-powered intelligent engagement for T&H enterprises with their customers, colleagues, and the community.

For further information, visit https://tech4th.com/.

About FirstHive:

FirstHive is an industry leading Intelligent Customer Data Platform that helps enterprises take control of their customer data and provide marketing solutions. FirstHive accomplishes this by bringing together data from every customer touch point, including websites, bots, social presence, mobile apps, etc. FirstHive has 100+ product integrations across CRM, mobile analytics, web re-targeting, voice/ customer care, cloud telephony, CMS, Adnetworks, programmatic ad tools, social, etc. As an enterprise connects all its digital channels & marketing tools to its FirstHive account, a proprietary machine learning algorithm is then used to rapidly build unified customer identities. With these data rich unified identities, brands are able to optimize marketing choices around – content affinity, audience selection, channel preference & time of nudge, hence maximizing their returns on the marketing investments.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter Public Relations

Contact Person: Josh Wilson

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3193153273

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: www.otterpr.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Tech4TH Partners with FirstHive to Deliver Intelligent Engagement to Organizations in Travel and Hospitality