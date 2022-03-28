GhCoins: The Best Peer-To-Peer Crypto Marketplace For All Crypto Traders.

Crypto trading has never been easier, with GhCoins, Peer-to-Peer Crypto trading has been made easier and faster. GhCoins is a platform where people can buy and sell crypto using any payment method. The platform offers the opportunity to trade from anywhere in the world. Users can buy and sell on the platform using myriads of payment methods, some of which are PayPal, Western Union, PaysafeCard, SEPA, and many more. Users can also make payments using cryptocurrencies, with crypto-crypto trade.

The platform is fast and easy with no middlemen involved. Users can privately exchange crypto with one another without the use of an intermediary. The platform allows verified users to conduct asset trading without hassle. A P2P model allows users to transact with each other directly without using an intermediary to retain funds or process transactions. On GhCoins, users can exchange directly with another person, sidestepping slow middlemen and most trades are over in ten minutes.

GhCoins’ web wallet is non-custodial, users can perform private peer-to-peer trading. Also, Users private key(s) cannot be seen by GhCoins’ servers and staff. Crypto assets are protected by cryptography inside each user’s web browser.

The GhCoins marketplace features top security with multiple addresses. The default setting in users GhCoins wallet creates a new wallet address for every transaction, users can also set new address manually. The self-custodial GhCoins wallet uses a deterministic system to generate addresses. This means that each wallet includes a virtually infinite number of addresses and these wallet addresses are all tied to users private key. If users lose their password, they can still access the entire amount of funds via their wallet backup. The sensitive payment details have ultimate protection from data leaks and messages between users are end-to-end encrypted.

Also, the Blockchain-powered escrow service protects everyone involved in the trade, including the P2P altcoin exchange platform itself. Escrow accounts are secured by smart contracts, making it impossible for GhCoins or hackers to withdraw.

Getting started on the exchange is easy and simplified. To get started on the exchange, users need create an account, fill the form and complete registration. This can be completed in two minutes. A new tab with trade details will then open to help users complete their trade. Users can then search the marketplace for the trade they like. Some of the cryptocurrencies being traded are: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Dash, USDT, and more.

The Peer to peer platform is famous for its secured and fast service that has been running from 2016 with successful grow up. There are lots of positive feedbacks from customers who have used the platform, one of them is Lawin Millis, the CEO of Millis Ltd.. According to him, “The platform provides amazing services, fast and reliable and all trade has been easy and fast. 100% recommended. Our company has traded more than 290 successful transaction and we are extra happy of this service”.

The company is located in Turks and Caicos Islands. They have servers are in Swiss, Canada, Russia, and some secret places.

