Encouraging Blockchain Research With the Phemex Student Foundation

As the world becomes more and more digitized, a strong understanding of Web3 and its potential is increasingly important. With blockchain education, students can learn how to use this emerging technology to create decentralized applications that distribute power, improve transparency, tighten security, and boost capital efficiency.
Individuals will be able to participate in a whole new economy being built on the blockchain. Web3 education provides the foundation for a brighter economic future, and an accessible platform to learn, question, and discover more about the technology is essential to its sustained growth.
In tandem with this commitment towards Web3 education, Phemex is proud to announce the launch of the Phemex Student Foundation. Founded by ex-Morgan Stanley veterans, Phemex was created as a reliable and fair platform for people to invest in digital assets. The Phemex Student Foundation is a research initiative that offers scholarships to students in fields like cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and Web3.
A New Way to Learn and Grow
Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm, and educational institutions around the globe are scrambling to add courses on the topic. Many smaller bodies have already launched courses to meet this new demand. However, the push from bodies governing educational institutions to include blockchain-related topics is sorely lacking.
The Phemex Student Foundation is here to change that by creating a new partnership that gives both power and voice to young scholars. This will enable students to develop groundbreaking innovations and conduct their own research to benefit the world of cryptocurrency investing.
The Program: Everything You Need to Know
The first cohort of student researchers started on March 1, 2022. These students are from some of the best universities across the United States, including Northeastern University, the University of Michigan, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Denver. Students will also be selected from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise across majors like data science, business, computer science, cryptography, international studies, finance, math, and economics.
In a span of 8 weeks, students will work together to produce a comprehensive thesis-like final paper and case study about a specific topic that will be featured on the company’s website. Altogether, doing individual research, networking with industry insiders, and learning from outside experts will give students a greater understanding of the blockchain and crypto space.
Two more features of the program include a career path panel featuring Phemex’s CEO, Jack Tao, as well as a series of webinars that will feature blockchain and digital asset experts to talk about the industry and where it’s headed.
Join the Phemex Student Foundation
The Phemex Student Foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of blockchain developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Students participating in this program will have access to a wealth of resources along with exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to apply their skills and knowledge in a real-world setting. If you want to be a part of this foundation and help change the world for the better, visit Phemex Student Foundation and register today.
Final Goals
In the end, the students who participate in the program will gain a step forward in the industry and will have a solid foundation to advance their future studies and careers in crypto. True scholarship is not achieved in weeks or days, so it’s the hope of Phemex that these students will inspire others to break into the industry and learn about crypto.
