Interviewing Gaming Pioneer, Chris McKee about His Newly Released Game "Chains of Existence"

Today we’re talking with Chains of Existence co-founder, Chris McKee, who began the Chains of Existence video game in early 2021. Tell us about the game, Chris!

My co-founder and I, Anthony, have been playing video games together for over 10 years. Our dream has been to create a player experience that is free of the constraints of the larger publishers and studio politics. Simply put, we want to create a fun game, in an epic fantasy world.

I understand that it’s “more than just an ape picture”. Can you let us in on this inside joke and what it means? A lot of NFT projects out there today lack any utility beyond online bragging rights, or viewing pleasure. “More than just an ape picture” started out as a joke between the co-founders while discussing the vision for our project. It has since turned into something that we live day in and day out. The meaning behind the words being that we, the development team, truly want this game to be more than just a simple NFT that you see all over social media. The Chains of Existence project is a combination of unique fantasy art pieces and a Play to Earn game.

Interesting! So, how did the funding for Chains of Existence come about?

That’s a great question and the answer is something that we pride ourselves on. Most NFT projects wait until after the minting process to begin development on their game. Myself, as well as the other co-founders have invested our own capital to begin the development of Chains of Existence. Our game will be released and ready to play within one week of our character creation.

What is the most interesting thing about Chains of Existence? Which aspects are you most proud of?

First, I am most proud of our development team. A few of our development team members and their families currently live in Ukraine, and are dealing with the current political landscape. A portion of our revenue will be donated to a Ukrainian relief fund to help those families in this time of need.

The second point is that we understand there is a lot of volatility in the NFT space right now. Plenty of collectors and gamers alike who are eager to get started, but have heard horror stories of rug pulls and scams, are scared to invest. Chains of Existence is committed to full transparency from start to finish. This is why I will be posting a video introduction to formally introduce myself as CEO and co-founder, as well as providing weekly updates and live Q/A sessions in the weeks to come. Nobody can truly believe in a project whose owners are hidden behind anonymity. What kind of gamers will this appeal to most?

The first phase of this game will appeal most to collectors, fantasy lovers, and browser/mobile gamers. The second phase will be built using Unreal Engine, with a greater level of depth and nuance to the gameplay.

I understand that the game is set for a release next month. Do you have an exact date?

Currently we are targeting the second or third week of April, barring any delays with the geo-political conflict in the Ukraine.

What do you have planned post-release?

Wow! That’s a loaded question, haha.

First and foremost, we are allowing for a few weeks of hyper care to be sure there are no bugs or kinks in the gameplay.

Second, we plan to expand our art and development team, as well as open an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The intent here is to expand both our game functionality, as well as the fantasy world that we are creating.

Third, we plan to introduce the concept of “breeding,” or the creation of new NFT characters within the Chains of Existence. This will enable users to create new, unique, playable, characters.

Chris, it all sounds very exciting and different. Do you have any particular message or statement to the audience before we wrap up? Is there anything we should know about Chains of Existence?

We are different from other NFT projects. We are committed to full transparency, as well as putting the players first. Our CEO and co-founders are publicly facing, our game development is almost complete, and we are eager for players to begin battling in the Chains of Existence.

Incredible! You’ve been a pleasure, and we’re looking forward to being a part of this fun, exciting game.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chains of Existence

Contact Person: Chris McKee

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.coenft.com/

